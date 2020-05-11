Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Vietnam football star Nguyen Quang Hai is listed in Fox Sports Asia for Best Asian Front Three. — Photo of Fox Sports Asia)

On its official Facebook fanpage, Fox Sports Asia creates a poll for supporters who will leave their comments to choose their best attacking players of the continent.

There are three categories of Asia’s current heroes, future stars and all-time legends. Supporters can pick three to decide the winners.

Hai belongs to the future stars together with Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand and Safawi Rasid of Malaysia. Both of them are key element of the both national teams and their clubs.

At the age of 23, Hai made up his name through junior to senior squads. He grabbed success that all Vietnamese players dream of. He pocketed silver with the U23 side at the 2018 championship, gold with the U22 at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and an AFF Cup trophy last year.

He was voted the Most Valuable Players of ASEAN and lifted the Golden Ball statue for national best player of the year in 2018.

The midfielder has received offers from international clubs of Japan, the Republic of Korea and Spain but decided to stay with V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC to sharpen his skills before going abroad.

The Fox Sports Asia’s current heroes class gathers Son Heung Min of the Republic of Korea, Khairul Amri of Singapore and Stephan Schrock from the Philippines.

Meanwhile the all-time legends class features Iranian Ali Daei, Japanese Hidetoshi Nakata and Indonesian Bambang Pamungkas./.