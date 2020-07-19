Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 07:38:08 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival

20/07/2020    07:33 GMT+7

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival

A scene from The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan (Photo courtesy of MEKONG 2030 project)

The Unseen River will be available online, free of charge, on platforms of the Locarno Film Festival with unrestricted worldwide access in order to reach the widest possible audience.

The short film tells the story about Nguyen Minh Chau, a woman travelling upstream to find a lover she hasn’t seen in 30 years, and is told alongside a story of a young couple travelling downstream to a strange temple in search of a cure for chronic insomnia.

Through carefully crafted cinematography and dialogue, the film examines the metaphorical connection between the Mekong River, time and sleep.

Lan is the director and producer of short films such as Blessed Land (2019), Another City ( 2016) and The Story of Ones (2011).

“The message of my film is the relationship of people to the river,” said Lan.

“It affects the way that people think, not only from the present, but also from the past. The attachment to the river is not something we can separate.”

 

Produced by the Luang Prabang Film Festival (LPFF), The Unseen River is one of five short films from the MEKONG 2030 anthology, a collection of narratives that envision the future of the Mekong River from different national and cultural perspectives within the region.

It will also be screened with MEKONG 2030 online at the Krakow Green Film Festival from August 16-23, Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival from September 5-12 and in theatres at Five Flavours in Warsaw from November 25 to December 2.

MEKONG 2030 anthology was born out of an urgent need to shine a light on the challenges faced by the Mekong River. Set in the year 2030, the narratives aim both to entertain and inspire audiences to actively protect this critical life source.

The other four short films in MEKONG 2030 include Soul River (director Kulikar Sotho, Cambodia), The Che Brother (director Anysay Keola, Laos), The Forgotten Voices of the Mekong (director Sai Naw Kham, Myanmar) and The Line (director Anocha Suwichakornpong, Thailand)./.VNA

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  

Young film director Le Minh Hoang’s first film, Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa (Sài Gòn in Rain), will be released in early October.

 
 

Other News

.
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

