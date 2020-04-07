Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 19:36:34 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines

 
 
08/04/2020    09:23 GMT+7

Renowned local dance producer Hoang Touliver has made his debut in MixMag, one of the UK’s leading electronic music magazines.

Outlining some of the world’s biggest locations for dance music and clubbing, MixMag hails Touliver’s influence over the Vietnamese electronic music scene.

The latest issue of UK music magazine MixMag features Vietnamese producer Touliver’s on its front cover.

Touliver first made waves on the local dance scene by founding Space Speakers in 2011, a label that provides a home for singers, rappers, DJs, and producers, the magazine states.

The local producer later helped shape underground music throughout the country by introducing and promoting fresh music that follows the latest trends occurring in the rest of the world. Other influential contributors include Soobin Hoang Son along with rappers Rhymastic, Binz, and Kimmese.

BudXHoChiMinh 2019 saw Touliver impress MixMag reporters while discussing his thoughts on EDM, rap, hip-hop, and Vietnam’s electronic music industry.

 
Touliver is well-known for leaving a lasting impression on viewers at music events in Vietnam.

MixMag was first published in London, the UK, in 1982. It specialises in covering electronic music events, posting music reviews, while also providing information on music festivals and clubs globally.

The magazine has approximately 100 million readers each month and has 16 representative offices in operation worldwide. Moreover, MixMag’s YouTube channel has over 1.2 million followers. VOV

