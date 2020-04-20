Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020

Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.

In winning the competition, Vietnamese photographer @tuan1368 can claim the top prize of US$1,000. The win comes after he submitted an impressive aerial shot of a dragon-shaped boat as it competes in a traditional boat race in Quang Ngai province. The photo is titled 'Boat speeding up to finish in the new year race'.

After being open for an entire month the contest received approximately 9,000 entries from across the world with the best 50 being chosen as finalists. Among the selected images are some taken by Vietnamese photographers, including 'Kids play football in a small stadium' by @phamhuytrung.

In addition, 'Win' by @hong.nguyen2171984 depicts a stick-pushing game that takes place during the Ethnic Minority Sports Festival which is held in the north of the country.

'Peaceful morning yoga' snapped by @ducnaga. The local photographer notes that “Yoga is a powerful tool to improve your physical and mental health. This group of women never miss their weekly practice at their local stadium. One requisite to join the group is to wear a t-shirt bearing the national flag of Vietnam as a uniform.“

'Cross the bridge' taken by @thanhtoanphotographer. The Vietnamese photographer states, “It was awesome to see the race from above thanks to my drone. This bridge is usually very busy with thousands of motorbikes and cars rushing through!”

Let’s take a look at some of the other finalists of #Sports2020. Here is 'Kick it!' by @dikyedarling of Indonesia.

'Triathlon explosion' by @bamperspectives of the UK

'Terri Ayanna Wright' by @alesigis of Italy

'Colorful Wrestling' by @somrajsahu of India

'The approach' by @pascalpbz of France

'Autumn rower' by @erwindoorn of the Netherlands

'Brown tufa' by @aska of Italy

'Sport' by @birazhayalci of Turkey

'Psicobloc' by @victordevalles of Spain

'Surfing' by @nataliacd of Colombia

'What goes up, must come down' by @withchris of the UK

VOV/Agora

