Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020

 
 
21/04/2020    13:04 GMT+7

Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 1

In winning the competition, Vietnamese photographer @tuan1368 can claim the top prize of US$1,000. The win comes after he submitted an impressive aerial shot of a dragon-shaped boat as it competes in a traditional boat race in Quang Ngai province. The photo is titled 'Boat speeding up to finish in the new year race'.

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 2

After being open for an entire month the contest received approximately 9,000 entries from across the world with the best 50 being chosen as finalists. Among the selected images are some taken by Vietnamese photographers, including 'Kids play football in a small stadium' by @phamhuytrung.

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 3

In addition, 'Win' by @hong.nguyen2171984 depicts a stick-pushing game that takes place during the Ethnic Minority Sports Festival which is held in the north of the country.

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 4

'Peaceful morning yoga' snapped by @ducnaga. The local photographer notes that “Yoga is a powerful tool to improve your physical and mental health. This group of women never miss their weekly practice at their local stadium. One requisite to join the group is to wear a t-shirt bearing the national flag of Vietnam as a uniform.“

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 5

'Cross the bridge' taken by @thanhtoanphotographer. The Vietnamese photographer states, “It was awesome to see the race from above thanks to my drone. This bridge is usually very busy with thousands of motorbikes and cars rushing through!”

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 6

Let’s take a look at some of the other finalists of #Sports2020. Here is 'Kick it!' by @dikyedarling of Indonesia.

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 7

'Triathlon explosion' by @bamperspectives of the UK

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 8

'Terri Ayanna Wright' by @alesigis of Italy

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 9

'Colorful Wrestling' by @somrajsahu of India

 
vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 10

'The approach' by @pascalpbz of France

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 11

'Autumn rower' by @erwindoorn of the Netherlands

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 12

'Brown tufa' by @aska of Italy

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 13

'Sport' by @birazhayalci of Turkey

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 14

'Psicobloc' by @victordevalles of Spain

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 15

'Surfing' by @nataliacd of Colombia

vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #sport2020 hinh 16

'What goes up, must come down' by @withchris of the UK

VOV/Agora

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

 
 

Latest news

