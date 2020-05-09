Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo

 
 
11/05/2020    14:20 GMT+7

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 1

As the competition’s winner, the Vietnamese photographer @quytran is able to claim the top prize of US$1,000. The win comes after entering the contest with an impressive shot of girls wearing Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, as they carry lilies whilst crossing a river. The photo has been titled “Water lily season”.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 2

After running for an entire month, the contest received over 14,000 entries globally with the best 50 going on to be selected as finalists. Among the chosen images are some snaps taken by Vietnamese photographers, including “Flower care” by @thuanvo.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 3

A photo known as “Red umbrella” by @phamngocthach

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 4

“Watering flowers” has been snapped by @giaphu86.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 5

“Tea Hill, Sapa town” was taken by @nguyenvietcuong.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 6

“Taking care of flowers” by @anhtrungqng

 
vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 7

Vietnamese photographer @nguyentungviet captures an aerial photo titled “Valley of flowers”.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 8

“Springtime in Ha Giang” shows two local girls smiling, as shot by @thongnguyengallery.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 9

“Spring” shows a closeup image of a butterfly by @ngocson.

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 10

“Work at height”, a picture taken of workers from far away as they clean windows at a high-rise tower, as snapped by @caokynhan

vietnamese photographer wins #spring2020 contest for best photo hinh 11

“Waterfall K50” captured by @hoacarol

Agora Image/VOV

 
 

