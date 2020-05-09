Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

As the competition’s winner, the Vietnamese photographer @quytran is able to claim the top prize of US$1,000. The win comes after entering the contest with an impressive shot of girls wearing Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, as they carry lilies whilst crossing a river. The photo has been titled “Water lily season”.

After running for an entire month, the contest received over 14,000 entries globally with the best 50 going on to be selected as finalists. Among the chosen images are some snaps taken by Vietnamese photographers, including “Flower care” by @thuanvo.

A photo known as “Red umbrella” by @phamngocthach

“Watering flowers” has been snapped by @giaphu86.

“Tea Hill, Sapa town” was taken by @nguyenvietcuong.

“Taking care of flowers” by @anhtrungqng

Vietnamese photographer @nguyentungviet captures an aerial photo titled “Valley of flowers”.

“Springtime in Ha Giang” shows two local girls smiling, as shot by @thongnguyengallery.

“Spring” shows a closeup image of a butterfly by @ngocson.

“Work at height”, a picture taken of workers from far away as they clean windows at a high-rise tower, as snapped by @caokynhan

“Waterfall K50” captured by @hoacarol

Agora Image/VOV