Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 13:37:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest

 
 
05/05/2020    12:33 GMT+7

Vietnamese Tran Tuan Viet picked up the top prize of US$1,000 for his image of Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in an online photo contest.

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Top-prize winning photo Cau Vang by Tran Tuan Viet. — Photos mymodernmet.com

The contest is held by Agora, receiving more than 10,000 photos from all over the world. Viet's picture attracted the most votes from users of the world’s biggest free-to use photo app Agora.

The contest was launched on March 10 with photos selected as finalists including shots of the vast Buddist temple, Borobudur, in Java, Indonesia, and the Clifton Suspension Bridge near Bristol and Floating Restaurant in Huong River in central city of Hue.

"Architecture 2020 is a spectacle about the beauty that results from the interaction between light and volumes. The contrast between chaos and order, nature and the artificial, matter and emptiness," said Octavi Royo, Agora's CEO and co-founder on mymodernmet.com.

The Golden Bridge was built at around 1,400m above sea level with a total length of 148.6m.

"This architecture work impresses as it is held by two massive stone hands which represent the Mountain God's hands," said Viet.

"It has eight spans with the longest equal to 20m."

Cau Vang was launched in 2018 and has quickly become a major tourist draw at the Ba Na Hills resort in the central city of Da Nang. The bridge serves as a transit between a replica of a French village and Le Jardin D'Amour flower garden.

From the bridge, visitors have a paroramic view of Nui Chua, regarded as the most beautiful mountain in Da Nang.

The bridge was designed by TA Landscape Architecture and is reportedly part of a US$2 billion development project to bring tourists to Vietnam.

 

Earlier, Viet also took the top prize at the Agora's Fun 2020 contest for photo entitled Simple Game. He took a photo of children playing with old motorbike tyres in the Mui Ne sand dunes.

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Tran Tuan Viet's top prize-winning photo at Agora's Fun 2020 contest. 

"Many children follow their parents to the sand dunes of Mui Ne every day. They rent sand slides, sell coconuts, snacks, and fruits for tourists," said Viet.

"Even though children here don’t have much access to modern technology and have to help their parents to earn livelihoods, they still find happiness and joy in the simplest things," he said of his winning photo.

He donated the cash prize worth $2,000 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. 

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Finalist photo of a floating restaurant in the central city of Hue's Huong River by Pham Huy Trung. 

Viet has been making headlines in Vietnam as the photographer with the most photos getting recognised by international magazine National Geographic’s online photo community.

He is not a photographer by default. He earned a degree in architecture and worked for years in the IT industry.  VNS

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award

Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award

People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.

 
 

Other News

.
My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Writing contest launched about Russia
Writing contest launched about Russia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 

Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.

Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The song titled “Walking”, a co-compostion by Vietnamese-French pianist and zither artist Tri Nguyen and Canadian percussionist Graeme Drum won the World Beat Song title at the 18th Independent Music Awards (IMAs).

Drum dance of the Giay
Drum dance of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22 giờ trước 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled
10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

The Philippines has announced the cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games due to a lack of funding stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Flying kites - Happiness on a string
Flying kites - Happiness on a string
VIDEOicon  04/05/2020 

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

With region conquered, middle-distance runner Thai sets sight on further glory
With region conquered, middle-distance runner Thai sets sight on further glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

After watching her athlete sprint across the finish line first, coach Ho Thi Tu Tam burst into tears.

Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics
Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/05/2020 

Olympic champion shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has announced he will not compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in Vietnam next year.

Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea
Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/05/2020 

he Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) launched the photo contest Relive Your Korea Trip on April 29 to help people recall their trips to South Korea. 

US magazine runs feature on composer Khac Hung and his global hit
US magazine runs feature on composer Khac Hung and his global hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Billboard has published an article titled “Vietnam’s Khac Hung tells story behind his global hit, ‘Washing hand song’”, which praises composer Khac Hung for his contribution in standing with the community in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or never
Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or never
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Several Vietnamese movies bought by foreign film distributors have been screened in different countries, paving the way for Vietnam’s cinema to penetrate the global market. 

Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary
Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Indian experts on April 28 began restoration of a complex of towers considered the core area of the world cultural heritage site the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.

Hanoi FC midfielder refuses Thai League offers for Europe goal
Hanoi FC midfielder refuses Thai League offers for Europe goal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Thai newspaper Siam Sports has published an article which lavishes praise on Vietnamese midfielder Pham Duc Huy, stating that the Hanoi FC player has rejected the chance to join Chonburi FC in the Thai League 1 in favour of a move to Europe instead.

Ly Duc among Top 24 legendary bodybuilders of Asia
Ly Duc among Top 24 legendary bodybuilders of Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese muscleman Ly Duc has been named among 24 legendary bodybuilders from Asia, as announced by prestigious fitness magazine BodybuildingPro.

Billboard honours Vietnamese artists
Billboard honours Vietnamese artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Singer Dang Mai Phuong has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in Billboard chart with her performance of the original sound track for Trưng Vương (She-Kings) cinematic project. 

Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin
Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

Egg is a nutritious kind of food that is popular in daily diets. Yet, not many people know that egg is also a useful material for nurturing skin, which helps bring along bright, smooth and shiny skin.

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.

Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who created afrobeat with Fela Kuti, dies aged 79, his manager says.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 