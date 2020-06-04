Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards

Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Photojournalist Viet Van (Source: internet)

His photo album “Connection” is part of the “My mother” project carried out since 2016, depicting common household items, photos and memorabilia that have been linked to his mother for many years.

The Russian photo contest attracted thousands of entries from many countries and territories, which were appraised by 34 judges who are gallery owners, art and innovation directors from the US, UK, Russia, France and Japan.

The winners were announced on June 2 evening. Their works will be exhibited in Moscow at the year-end.

Viet Van has won more than 60 international prizes throughout his career, including eight first prizes in France, the UK, the US and Australia.

In January 2020, he won big at the first International Photography Awards of India’s Apawards, with a Golden Prize for his work “Little Angels” (tourism category), a Silver Prize for “Energy of Youth” (street category), along with two certificates of Honorable Mention for “Thinker” (portrait category) and “Ritual Practice” (freedom category)./.VNA