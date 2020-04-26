Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020 13:52:35 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle

 
 
27/04/2020    12:10 GMT+7

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

 Defender Bui Tien Dung is part of the AFC's #BreakTheChain campaign. — Photo dantri.vn

The national team and Viettel FC captain Dung is one of three stars to appear in the latest video clip released yesterday. The clip also features Thai star Charyl Chappuis and Chinese winger Cao Yunding.

Dung has been one of the key players in South Korean coach Park Hang-seo’s line-up at recent tournaments, and was quoted as saying by the-afc.com: “These are unsettling times and my heart and prayers go out first and foremost to those who have been physically affected by the virus and to the medical personnel who are on the frontline.

“In a global crisis, we need a global solution and that requires the world to come together to break the chain and to fight this pandemic as one united community.

“Our focus must be to commit ourselves to the advice of our medical experts, protect our loved ones and to look out for our elderly. When this is over, we can all take great comfort and pride that communities across the world will be more resilient than ever.”

In the clip, he called on people "to be united in the war against the pandemic".

Midfielder Chappuis asked fans to listen only to health authorities and to share information from official sources.

 

Cao advised people to reduce gatherings and maintain good hygiene to beat the opponent.

While Dung is the sixth footballer taking part in the AFC’s campaign, Trí is the first futsal player from Viet Nam.

Trí won a Silver Ball for the national second best futsal player in 2016 was in the clip together with Khaled Al Harban, the Bahrain Women’s team head coach, and Shanghai SIPG forward Li Shenglong of China.

Trí said: “This is a challenging time. COVID-19 has affected everyone’s lives. Schools are closed and businesses are struggling, but we continue to persevere under pressure. We are all in this together and must stand united against this pandemic.

“We are restricted from doing a lot of things but there are many ways to overcome this. I see many people using technology to connect with family and friends, and even teachers are conducting classes online. It is remarkable to see that even with controlled movements, we can rise to the occasion. Please stay patient and listen to the advice of medical experts.” — VNS

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

