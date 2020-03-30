Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.

The Wall currently includes four members, (from left to right) Trần Tuấn Hùng (guitar), Nguyễn Minh Đức (bass), Phạm Trung Hiếu (drums) and Vũ Văn Hà (guitar). — Photo Ban nhạc Bức Tường Facebook

XXV was composed by guitarist Trần Tuấn Hùng with inspiration from a poem presented to the band by Đàm Tiến Dũng. The song integrates over 20 hits by The Wall, showcasing the band and their late leader, singer Trần Lập.

In the video, the song is performed by guest singer Tuấn RC with acoustic guitar played by Hùng.

Due to COVID-19, the band did not hold any commemorative activities this year.

According to Hùng, The Wall has experienced a lot of changes in the past 25 years, but there were two things that remained constant – music and love.

“The lyric 'the path that spreads on roses, the feet also ache with thorns' seems to always be true to The Wall’s journey, but it could not prevent Trần Lập and other brothers giving up our long journey with many ups and downs, glories and losses,” they wrote on their fanpage.

Established on March 26, 1995 from the students’ musical campaign of the National Univeristy of Civil Engineering, The Wall first consisted of three members – Trần Lập, Trần Tuấn Hùng and Nguyễn Hoàng.

Many songs by the band become hits, particularly among Vietnamese students, like Đường Đến Ngày Vinh Quang (Road to Glory Day), Tâm Hồn Của Đá (Soul of Stone), Bông Hồng Thủy Tinh (Glass Rose).

Over the past 25 years, The Wall have faced many dissolutions, additions, removals of members, internal conflicts, pressures from both family life and showbiz but they still remained firm with their musical path.

During their peak, their leader, main singer and musician Trần Lập died of cancer in 2016.

At the premiere of the song Những Ngày Tháng Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful Days) in March 2019, Hùng admitted that the band suffered a lot of pressure, struggling to survive and nearly disbanded when Lập died.

At that time, the remaining members were not motivated to practise and some of their activities were not appreciated by fans, some of whom even objected to another singer instead of Trần Lập singing the hits of The Wall.

The band currently includes four members, Trần Tuấn Hùng, Vũ Văn Hà, Nguyễn Minh Đức and Phạm Trung Hiếu.

“In the past four years, we have continued to play music while there is no official singer. In the shows, there will be guest singers. We have gone through a long way with many ups and downs, glories and losses but always feel proud to look back and confidently move forward,” Hùng said on Ký Ức Vui Vẻ (Happy Memories) TV Programme. — VNS