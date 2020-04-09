Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion

Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong has recently launched a bilingual project entitled Tomorrow that aims to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta.

Singer Vu Cat Tuong has launched a project to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta. Photo Vu Cat Tuong Facebook

As the singer and songwriter previously revealed in a livestream talk with fans, the Tomorrow project is a bilingual composition in collaboration with Benjamin James and Minh.

All the royalties collected from the song on online platforms in addition to donations from the fans on Tuong’s official website will be sent to straight to organisations on the front line of the battle against the fatal virus and saline intrusion.

With simple lyrics and a soft melody, Tomorrow features the pains that people are suffering, but at the same time, it transmits the optimism and longing for a peaceful tomorrow when people no longer face loss or sorrow.

The song also reminds people to slow down and realise the true values ​​in life – things that are sometimes forgotten.

Benjamin James and Minh contributed to the success of Tuong's bilingual album Inner Me in 2019.

"This song was written on a very normal day, when my colleagues and I was preparing for other compositions. Coming to the studio, I told Benjamin James and Minh about the idea for ​​the project after reading much about saline intrusion in western provinces and the pandemic. We started to write the first verse and after many edits, Tomorrow was born,” the Yêu Xa (Love Distance Love) singer said.

“I hopes that the audience will support the project in order to spread positive energy as well as contribute to the challenges the whole country is tackling.”

To ensure transparency for the project, Tuong and her team will constantly update and make public the funds raised on her website vucattuongofficial.com. The project will end on April 12.

Tuong began her career after finishing second in the Voice Vietnam contest in 2013. The singer has won two Dedication Awards and was included on Forbes Vietnam’s 2018 30 Under 30 list, in addition to many other accolades.

Many of her hits have received millions of views on YouTube, like Mơ (Dreaming) and Yêu Xa (Distant Love).

Besides releasing new songs to support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and saline intrusion, nearly 50 Vietnamese artists have also contributed both money and goods in recent days, including artist Kim Cuong who donated VND300 million (US$12,000) and singer Noo Phuoc Thinh who gave VND200 million ($8,500). — VNS

