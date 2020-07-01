Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.

Vietnamese Grandmaster Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son

According to Elo FIDE, the Vietnamese team’s best possible line-up would feature Le Quang Liem, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Nguyen Anh Khoi, Pham Le Thao Nguyen, Vo Thi Kim Phung, and Bach Ngoc Thuy.

Each team will be made up of a total of six players in a mixed format with a minimum quota in place for each team to include three female players and two junior players. In addition, each team may include up to six reserves, along with a team captain.

The time limit imposed on each game at the event will be 15 minutes with an extra five seconds added per move.

News on the event comes after the main 2020 Chess Olympiad, which had originally been scheduled to take place between August 5 and August 17, has been pushed back to 2021 as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Previously, at the 43rd Chess Olympiad 2018 held in Batumi, Georgia, Vietnam finished in seventh place in the men’s event, whilst coming in 15th place in the female’s event.

In terms of individuals, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son successfully won the gold medal in Table 2 after winning 8.5 points from ten games. VOV