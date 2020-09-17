Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 10:54:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears

01/10/2020    10:47 GMT+7

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

Qilin heads, paper masks, and star-shaped lanterns are easily found along this street.

Even revolving lanterns, which many thought had been heading towards oblivion, are now on shelves again and have caught the attention of kids and their parents.

 

Do Thi Huong has been selling toys and decorative items on Hang Ma Street for ten years and has watched how traditional toys have sold over the past decade.

With Vietnamese toys, parents can be sure their kids are playing with things that are safe and that uphold traditional values./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 

Performing on a digital stage
Performing on a digital stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The ministry of culture is planning for an online theatre project to entertain audience, who cannot go to theatre during Covid-19 pandemic and also a way to rescue art troupes from being in debt without income from selling tickets.

UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto of the national football squad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just stated that the UAE will defeat the Vietnamese team to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final.

European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation. 

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.

Artworks for children honoured
Artworks for children honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.

National Futsal Cup to return in October
National Futsal Cup to return in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert of music by Liszt and Dvorak on Saturday, October 3 in the Saigon Opera House.

The perils of refashioning a musical icon
The perils of refashioning a musical icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Ha Le was already known in Vietnam’s underground music scene as a leading rapper, dancer, and choreographer. 

Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.

Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/09/2020 

The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries. 

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/09/2020 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Representatives of the country’s leading cinemas CJ CGV, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema and BHD Star Cineplex are urging film producers to release their movies in cinemas when COVID-19 becomes controlled well in Vietnam.

Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Invaluable antiques at historical sites in HCM City have been stolen recently.

Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

EXHIBITION 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 