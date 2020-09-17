Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

Qilin heads, paper masks, and star-shaped lanterns are easily found along this street.

Even revolving lanterns, which many thought had been heading towards oblivion, are now on shelves again and have caught the attention of kids and their parents.

Do Thi Huong has been selling toys and decorative items on Hang Ma Street for ten years and has watched how traditional toys have sold over the past decade.

With Vietnamese toys, parents can be sure their kids are playing with things that are safe and that uphold traditional values./.VNA