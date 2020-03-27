Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

Young footballer Le Thai Vu

The article states that, “Thai is the youngest player to qualify for course five of HAGL JMG. This young talent is a cut above his peers with his notable ball skills and good control in narrow spaces.”

Indeed, the young prodigy is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his idol, forward Nguyen Cong Phuong. “I love watching Cong Phuong play football. When I applied to HAGL JMG, I was lucky enough to meet him in Pleiku. I will try my best to succeed just like him,” the young player shared.

Since joining HAGL JMG the young player has raked up a number of notable achievements, such as winning the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Youth Football Tournament 2019. During the competition the wonderkid found the net in all five matches he played in, finishing the tournament with an extraordinary 21 goals in total. VOV