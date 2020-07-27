Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

K-pop fans in Hanoi are excited at the chance to enjoy exchanges with their idols through the Dream Concert CONNECT music show.

The event is organised by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), with plenty of young Vietnamese people warmly welcoming the occasion amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus.

The KTO’s representative office in Vietnam prepares special gifts such as posters, photo cards, and Lego for K-pop fans in attendance to enjoy.

Park Jong Sun, head of the KTO’s representative office in Vietnam, says the shows provides a great chance for K-pop fans nationwide to come together and witness a range of wonderful dances performed by artists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) through modern LED screens whilst offering great encouragement to them.

K-pop fans view the concert through their smartphones.

Vietnamese fans are expected to be able to experience the concert as if they were in the RoK, it is hoped that the concert will be a significant gift to K-pop fans based in Vietnam.

The concert held on July 25 draws the participation of a range of famous Korean bands such as EXO-SC, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, and Astro. Furthermore, renowned artists including Mamamoo, Ha Sung Woon, Lovelyz, WJSN, and Jeong Se Woon appear in the show on July 26.

In addition, the KTO’s representative office in Vietnam is playing host to a range of exciting activities such as Random Dance, Korean tourism stalls, and offering fans the chance to take photos alongside their favourite K-pop idols.

