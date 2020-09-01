VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online

This year, VietNamNet’s annual concert “Dieu Con Mai” (Things Everlasting), which has been organized on the National Day (September 2) for over 10 years, will come to the audience in a special form.

“Things Everlasting”, the national concert organized by VietNamNet under the direction of the Ministry of Information and Communications, has been a special concert in the heart of music lovers for nearly a decade. This year, amid Covid-19 pandemic, the concert will not be organized at the Hanoi Opera House as usual, but will be available on VietNamNet at 2pm on the National Day.

With the theme "Long Live Vietnam", the concert will gather the best instrumental and vocal works performed at the previous “Dieu Con Mai” concerts. The concert aims to praise the indomitable will of Vietnamese people who are always strong, unite to overcome all difficulties and challenges, particularly the current Covid-19 pandemic.

For instrumental works, the famous works to be introduced this time include: Que Huong (The Hometown) by Luu Cau, performed by Vietnam’s top violinist Bui Cong Duy and his wife, famous pianist Trinh Huong; Tro Ve Dat Me (Back to Motherland) by Nguyen Van Thuong, performed by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra; Hoang Van's Hoi Tuong (Reminiscence) and Ca Ngoi To Quoc (Praise to the Fatherland) by Ho Bac, performed by Trong Tan and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.

For vocal works, there will be famous songs such as: Ben Kia Song Duong (Across the Duong River) by Ho Bac - Hoang Cam, performed by Tung Duong and the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra perform; Bai Ca Hy Vong (Song of Hope) by Van Ky, performed by Lan Anh and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra; Huy Du's Tinh Em (Your Love), performed by Trong Tan and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra; Giac Mo Mua La (Dream of the Season) by Tran Manh Hung, performed by Khanh Ngoc and the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra; Tro Ve (Return) by Tuan Phuong and Le Tu Minh, performed by Tan Nhan and the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra.

The two most famous and beautiful songs about Hanoi – Nho Ve Ha Noi (Remembering Hanoi) by Hoang Hiep, performed by Hong Nhung and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Huong Ve Ha Noi (Towards Hanoi) by Hoang Duong, performed by Nguyen Thao and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra - will paint a complete picture of Hanoi in the past and at present.

“Things Everlastings has become a popular concert of the audience every National Day. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, VietNamNet cannot organize the concert as usual but we will have a special online concert, which gathers the music works that have left great impression and emotion on music lovers over the past years. Even though it is an online concert, we wish that through the program, the love of the fatherland will forever echo in the hearts of every Vietnamese,” said VietNamNet’s editor-in-chief Pham Anh Tuan.

