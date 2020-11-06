Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 12:47:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round

07/11/2020    11:36 GMT+7

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
Brazilian striker Bruno Caique (middle) scored the only goal to help Viettel beat Quang Ninh Coal 1-0 in the penultimate round and help the team come closer to the championship. — Photo: danviet.vn

Before this penultimate round, Viettel had stayed on top with 35 points after 18 matches, while Sai Gon FC was second with 34 points, Hanoi FC  third with 33 points, and Quang Ninh Coal fourth with 31 points.

Viettel faced Quang Ninh Coal, while Hanoi FC played Sai Gon FC in the penultimate round.

All four teams had a huge chance to win the championship if they got a win in this vital round.

With the home advantage in Hang Day Stadium, Viettel’s players expressed their desire and determination to regain glory when the club was crowned national champion under its former name The Cong FC in 1998.

At the 37 minute mark, midfielder Duong Van Hoa broke through the defensive line of Quang Ninh Coal on the left side and opened up a good chance for foreign striker Bruno Caique to take a powerful shot.

 

The ball connected to the back of the net, opening up the score for Viettel in the first half.

In the second half, Quang Ninh tried to attack to find the equalizer. However, Viettel defenders had a good performance and helped the club maintain the score until the last minute.

With the victory, Viettel is now closer to the championship this year. The team will meet Sai Gon FC this weekend.

Head coach Truong Viet Hoang of Hanoi said: "With one match left ahead, we will try our best to become the champion. The championship is to pay tribute to the fans who always support the team."  VNS

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

 
 

Other News

.
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

Triathlete goes beyond just running
Triathlete goes beyond just running
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Cao Ngoc Ha is a prominent figure in Vietnam’s semi-professional running community. A graduate of the Foreign Trade University, the 38-year-old boasts a friendly and open smile.

Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter contains great values of culture, history and architecture for the capital and the whole country.

European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Three cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, are scheduled to host the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020 from November 20 and December 2.

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.

Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.

Artist inspired by folk culture
Artist inspired by folk culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Artist Bui Thanh Tam has been inspired by folk material to create his works and encourage his colleagues to preserve and draw attention to traditional art. 

6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Embassy of Argentine Republic in Vietnam, in collaboration with Chef Emilio Fusé, will be hosting the “6th edition of the Argentine Week from November 12 to 15 in Los Fuegos Restaurant in Hanoi.

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
YOUR VIETNAMicon  05/11/2020 

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.

Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The exhibition is a part of the project “From tradition to tradition” which encourages young artists to preserve the folk art and values of cultural heritages.

Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

Hanoi-born painter Bui Duc, famed for his lacquer paintings, surprised his fans when he presented his latest artworks at an exhibition that opened in the capital on Friday night.

Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

A number of stunning images captured throughout the country have won awards in different categories at the Siena International Photo Awards. Let’s take a closer look at some of these amazing photos:

Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A large number of models have taken to the catwalk at Junior Fashion Week (VJFW 2020) to showcase the latest collections by local designers, with the event transpiring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Book on cai luong guru reprinted
Book on cai luong guru reprinted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A book about the late Meritorious Artist Nguyen Ngoc Bach, a guru of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released in HCM City.

Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 