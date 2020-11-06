Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Brazilian striker Bruno Caique (middle) scored the only goal to help Viettel beat Quang Ninh Coal 1-0 in the penultimate round and help the team come closer to the championship. — Photo: danviet.vn

Before this penultimate round, Viettel had stayed on top with 35 points after 18 matches, while Sai Gon FC was second with 34 points, Hanoi FC third with 33 points, and Quang Ninh Coal fourth with 31 points.

Viettel faced Quang Ninh Coal, while Hanoi FC played Sai Gon FC in the penultimate round.

All four teams had a huge chance to win the championship if they got a win in this vital round.

With the home advantage in Hang Day Stadium, Viettel’s players expressed their desire and determination to regain glory when the club was crowned national champion under its former name The Cong FC in 1998.

At the 37 minute mark, midfielder Duong Van Hoa broke through the defensive line of Quang Ninh Coal on the left side and opened up a good chance for foreign striker Bruno Caique to take a powerful shot.

The ball connected to the back of the net, opening up the score for Viettel in the first half.

In the second half, Quang Ninh tried to attack to find the equalizer. However, Viettel defenders had a good performance and helped the club maintain the score until the last minute.

With the victory, Viettel is now closer to the championship this year. The team will meet Sai Gon FC this weekend.

Head coach Truong Viet Hoang of Hanoi said: "With one match left ahead, we will try our best to become the champion. The championship is to pay tribute to the fans who always support the team." VNS