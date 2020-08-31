Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 14:05:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

31/08/2020    12:59 GMT+7

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
This photo shows some books displayed at a virtual exhibition on the website Book365.vn. — Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the exhibition displays nearly 1,000 documents such as books, pictures, photos and videos selected from more than 40 publishing houses, libraries and museums across the country.

The items are arranged into five main themes – the struggle for the national independence, national unification and national defence; the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh; the country's revolutionary achievements in the process of innovation, development and international integration; achievements of Vietnam’s publishing industry and stamps commemorating 75 years of National Day.

The highlight of the event is the display of many books and photos on the historical significance of the August Revolution and the great achievements of the Party and people of Vietnam in the past 75 years.

In addition, seminars that offer chances for readers to interact with renowned writers, researchers and witnesses of important milestones in the country's history will also be held.

 

According to the organisation board, the exhibition hopes to teach readers, particularly young ones, to have more national pride, respect and gratitude for the achievements of their predecessors as well as to have more responsibility and continue the heroic history of the nation.

During the exhibition, Book365.vn will also sell books at preferential prices and offer free shipping for the first 10,000 orders.  VNS

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

 
 

Other News

.
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Actor Tran Phuong, who played the main role in Vietnam’s classic film Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife), passed away on Wednesday in Hanoi, aged 90.

Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 