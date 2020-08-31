Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

This photo shows some books displayed at a virtual exhibition on the website Book365.vn. — Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the exhibition displays nearly 1,000 documents such as books, pictures, photos and videos selected from more than 40 publishing houses, libraries and museums across the country.

The items are arranged into five main themes – the struggle for the national independence, national unification and national defence; the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh; the country's revolutionary achievements in the process of innovation, development and international integration; achievements of Vietnam’s publishing industry and stamps commemorating 75 years of National Day.

The highlight of the event is the display of many books and photos on the historical significance of the August Revolution and the great achievements of the Party and people of Vietnam in the past 75 years.

In addition, seminars that offer chances for readers to interact with renowned writers, researchers and witnesses of important milestones in the country's history will also be held.

According to the organisation board, the exhibition hopes to teach readers, particularly young ones, to have more national pride, respect and gratitude for the achievements of their predecessors as well as to have more responsibility and continue the heroic history of the nation.

During the exhibition, Book365.vn will also sell books at preferential prices and offer free shipping for the first 10,000 orders. VNS

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).