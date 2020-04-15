Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam

 
 
16/04/2020    02:03 GMT+7

The virtual reality bike ride is booming in Vietnam during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Just sit on the bike machine at home with online application connection, both professional and amateur cyclists can compete on famous racing tracks in the world.

Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam
The virtual reality bike ride is booming in Vietnam during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo thanhnien.vn

“Virtual reality bicycles are attracting the number of players in the country during the Covid-19 season. Players only need to spend about VND10-30 million to buy exercise machines. Together with application connected devices, they can train at home,” said former cyclist Dinh Quoc Viet of HCM City who turns to play virtual reality bike.

Viet explained that the advantage of playing virtual reality bicycles is that players don’t have to go to the street to breathe smoke and dust to avoid the risk of traffic accidents.

To experience the feeling of virtual racing like real racing, many people buy extra equipment such as the front wheel lifter to get the feeling of going up the slope, downhill or a fan to let the wind blow like racing on the road.

Besides, players can connect applications, choose an exercise schedule or compete online with players around the world.

“This kind of sport allows you to stay at home to experience the world's top racing tracks in France, Italy or wherever you want. Moreover, you have to cycle continuously on the machine, so the energy consumption is similar to real racing and therefore it is very good for your health,” said Viet.

 

Seeing the attraction of the virtual reality bicycle sport, the HCM City Television (HTV) has just decided to organise the Virtual Reality Bike Race, HCM City TV Cup. It will be held on April 25-30. 

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the HCM City TV Cycling Tournament, which is scheduled for April 5-30, is postponed. So the HCM City Television organises this virtual reality bike race to help athletes keep the excitement during the long training period to prepare for the HCM City TV Cup.

The tournament is also expected to develop the virtual reality cycling movement in the country.

The upcoming event will draw five professional teams, competing in six stages. — VNS

Never too late to achieve your dreams

Never too late to achieve your dreams

He has cycled across the country four times, covering thousands of kilometres, and has conquered four of the most daunting passes in Vietnam’s northwestern region by bicycle.

Vietnamese cyclist Quynh wins stage 3, tops ranking at int’l tour

Vietnamese cyclist Quynh wins stage 3, tops ranking at int’l tour

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh grabbed the yellow jersey of the Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament after the third stage on Sunday.

 
 

Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The postponement of the Olympics is considered good news for gymnast Le Thanh Tung who aims for a top result at the Tokyo Games.

Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 13 artists has been released online this week.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Son La Province women’s football team have received a lifeline to avoid going out of business, after reports in recent days that the club was on the precipice.

Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

As the High School Musical cast prepares to sing together again, which other stars are doing the same?

VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Like footballers, Vietnamese referees have had the beautiful game taken away from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping them from keeping in shape.

V.League 1 may return in third week of May
V.League 1 may return in third week of May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The V.League 1 could be back in action in May, if the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

"Ten years is a really special moment," says Liam Payne, hinting a reunion could be on the cards.

Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

Khmer ethnic communities are celebrating their traditional New Year Festival – Chôl Chnăm Thmây – at home this year from April 13-16 instead of visiting pagodas as part of the national effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

Spending most of the social distancing time in a kitchen, so why don’t you learn some kitchen tricks to overcome difficulties and become a top notch at-home chief?

Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

A number of stunning images taken by Vietnamese photographers have secured a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Fun2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

With her desire to improve the visual presentation of Vietnamese dishes, Meo Thuy Duong quit her career as a graphic designer to become a food stylist. After devoting much effort and time, Duong is now known as a famous food stylist in the country.

VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

Cinemas around the country are facing a serious crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam still has opportunities to earn Olympic berths after World Athletics (IAAF) changed the qualification deadline.

Music for working at home during COVID-19
Music for working at home during COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Publisher releases bilingual picture book
Publisher releases bilingual picture book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

A new bilingual picture book that was recently released should appeal to both Vietnamese and expat children.

V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021
V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Fourteen teams will compete in the V.League 2 from 2021, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Wellknown composer to release book of 300 songs for children
Wellknown composer to release book of 300 songs for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Composer Nguyen Van Chung of HCM City is working on a song book of 300 songs for children, which he has been writing for seven years.

Cheap PC games to while away the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic
Cheap PC games to while away the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Are you a fan of video games but struggling for cash right now? Is your PC or laptop unable to play graphic intensive game? Fear not, here’s a list of the best games out there for only VNĐ120,000.

