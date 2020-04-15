Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam

The virtual reality bike ride is booming in Vietnam during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Just sit on the bike machine at home with online application connection, both professional and amateur cyclists can compete on famous racing tracks in the world.

“Virtual reality bicycles are attracting the number of players in the country during the Covid-19 season. Players only need to spend about VND10-30 million to buy exercise machines. Together with application connected devices, they can train at home,” said former cyclist Dinh Quoc Viet of HCM City who turns to play virtual reality bike.

Viet explained that the advantage of playing virtual reality bicycles is that players don’t have to go to the street to breathe smoke and dust to avoid the risk of traffic accidents.

To experience the feeling of virtual racing like real racing, many people buy extra equipment such as the front wheel lifter to get the feeling of going up the slope, downhill or a fan to let the wind blow like racing on the road.

Besides, players can connect applications, choose an exercise schedule or compete online with players around the world.

“This kind of sport allows you to stay at home to experience the world's top racing tracks in France, Italy or wherever you want. Moreover, you have to cycle continuously on the machine, so the energy consumption is similar to real racing and therefore it is very good for your health,” said Viet.

Seeing the attraction of the virtual reality bicycle sport, the HCM City Television (HTV) has just decided to organise the Virtual Reality Bike Race, HCM City TV Cup. It will be held on April 25-30.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the HCM City TV Cycling Tournament, which is scheduled for April 5-30, is postponed. So the HCM City Television organises this virtual reality bike race to help athletes keep the excitement during the long training period to prepare for the HCM City TV Cup.

The tournament is also expected to develop the virtual reality cycling movement in the country.

The upcoming event will draw five professional teams, competing in six stages. — VNS

