Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 12:45:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day

 
 
30/04/2020    11:17 GMT+7

No matter where you are, now you can learn more about the national resistance against the US, the liberation of the South in 1975 and the national reunification thanks to a virtual exhibition 

provided by the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
The outside of the House D67, General Headquarters of Vietnamese People’s Army. Photo courtesy of the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre

With the title Activeness – Bravery – Unpredictability – Victory, the exhibition offers a panoramic view of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the lead up to national liberation.

It’s one among various activities to mark the 45th anniversary of Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30). Due to the pandemic, the exhibition is presented online in Vietnamese and English at http://TrungBayOnline.HoangThanhThangLong.vn.

“The exhibition is intended to affirm the role of the General Headquarters (House D67) in the liberation of the South, to revive the spirit of the Party, army and people during the time when the entire nation fought for its reunification and evoke the patriotism of the people and soldiers,” said Tran Viet Anh, director of the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.

The exhibition is divided into different parts including the Paris Peace Accord, the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising, the Main Events and the Happiness at the Victory.

“With information, photos and documentaries, the exhibition shows excellent leadership of the Political Bureau and the Central Military Commission through strategic directions in combat and great vision to be able to seize the opportunity to liberate the South,” Anh said.

Visitors will understand more about the Ho Chi Minh Campaign’s development through the battle in the Central Highlands as well as the successive defeats in Hue, Da Nang and the central coastal region, followed by the attacks to liberate the islands of Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the islands in the East Sea.

At 11.30am, April 30, 1975, the liberation flag flew from the roof-top of the Independence Palace in Sai Gon, which gave a signal of the complete victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, the last campaign of the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising.

The heritage conservation centre has developed a virtual tour to the General Headquarters of the Vietnam People’s Army (House D67) from 1968 to 1975, which is a part of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long – a world cultural heritage site.

The landmark that was constructed by the army in 1967 had a great significance to the nation’s struggles.

 

House D67 consists of a conference room in which officers of the Political Bureau and the Central Military Commission of the Party Central Committee worked, offices of leaders of the Vietnam People’s Army – General Vo Nguyen Giap and General Van Tien Dung – and many maps and documents relating to the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
The conference room inside House D67 where important decisions were made. Photo courtesy of the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre

By following the link above, visitors will enter House D67 and Shelter D67 which is 9m underground. The shelter consists of a big conference room, an operation watchroom and a small room in which a system of ventilation and poison prevention was installed.

For tourists at the site, they can scan QR Code to have a better understanding of the House and Shelter D67 as well as important objects.

To mark the victory, the heritage conservation centre will co-ordinate with Omega Plus Company to launch a bilingual book entitled Headquarters D67: Evidence of Hồ Chí Minh Era.

The 150-page book will provide valuable information of the House and Shelter D67 where important policies, strategies and decisions were made.

The photo book contains precious photos and documents; excerpts from memoirs of generals like Vo Nguyen Giap, Van Tien Dung and Hoang Van Thai; and stories of other historical witnesses.

“The publication helps preserve the heritage, popularise its value and provide historical knowledge for local and foreign readers,” said director Anh.

“We hope the new approach will lure visitors to the site for real experiences after the pandemic.” VNS

Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays

Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays

A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.

Hanoi poised to play host to major events throughout 2020

Hanoi poised to play host to major events throughout 2020

A range of cultural, arts, and sporting activities are due to come to the capital city during the course of 2020.

 
 

Other News

.
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
New books reveal daily moments in wartime
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera &amp; Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Unpicking the week's dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 "remedy".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 