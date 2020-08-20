Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins

20/08/2020    15:35 GMT+7

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

In 2018-19, the programme supported the training of 33 young people to become football coaches for children and young people in the community. — Photo VFF

The programme was launched by the Football Club Social Alliance (FCSA) together with the Football for All in Vietnam (FFAV) initiative and the SOS Children’s Village, with support from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the VFF.

The training is expected to help young coaches adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and help them prepare to return to work once the pandemic is under control. Courses consist of knowledge and soft skills to protect and train children aged 6-12.

Thirty-one young people from all parts of Vietnam, including 16 amateur coaches, are taking part in the programme.

Comprising of four training sessions and two webinars, it will run until the end of October.

 

The FCSA worked with local partners from October 2018 to July 2019 to arrange a similar programme in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, training 33 coaches. More than 2,000 kids benefitted from the effort.

Established in 2001, the FFAV initiative aims to develop football in primary and secondary schools, while creating inclusive playgrounds for marginalised groups.  VNS

Huynh Van Tien's football career could be over at the tender age of 21.

The Vietfootball Cup 2019, the non-professional first-class football tournament, is scheduled to be held from June 9 to August 11 in Hanoi.

 
 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese movies have seen their production or release postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A night of poetry and music was held at Hanoi's Goethe Institute yesterday evening in front of a limited audience to ensure social distancing. 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

HCM City’s Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, will open an exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

The Institute for Relics and Works of Preserving Monuments has put photos on the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

