Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/10/2020 16:54:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day

25/10/2020    16:44 GMT+7

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

The event was jointly held b the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and the provincial People’s Committee, featuring a range of activities to introduce and popularise the culture and tourism of the two countries.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day

Vietnamese and Korean artists including Hansara, K-pop dance troupe The Acode, Dan bau (monochord) artist Le Hoai Phuong and Co La girl band performed in a show starting at 8pm.

The show also featured local artists performing songs and dances featuring northwestern culture.

In recent years, Korean Cultural Days have been held in the central city of Da Nang, Hoi An town in the central province of Quang Nam, coastal Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

 

The event in Sa Pa was hoped to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and between the RoK and Lao Cai province as well, Suk Jin-young, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre.

Sa Pa is a small town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai, located about 350km from Hanoi.

VNS

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

 
 

Other News

.
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks
Veteran singers make strong comebacks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

People’s Artist Ly Huynh, one of the pioneers who brought martial arts to Vietnamese cinema, passed away yesterday in HCM City after a long illness. He was 78. 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.

Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City. 

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 