Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

The event was jointly held b the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and the provincial People’s Committee, featuring a range of activities to introduce and popularise the culture and tourism of the two countries.

Vietnamese and Korean artists including Hansara, K-pop dance troupe The Acode, Dan bau (monochord) artist Le Hoai Phuong and Co La girl band performed in a show starting at 8pm.

The show also featured local artists performing songs and dances featuring northwestern culture.

In recent years, Korean Cultural Days have been held in the central city of Da Nang, Hoi An town in the central province of Quang Nam, coastal Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The event in Sa Pa was hoped to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and between the RoK and Lao Cai province as well, Suk Jin-young, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre.

Sa Pa is a small town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai, located about 350km from Hanoi.

