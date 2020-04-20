Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 04:35:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube

 
 
21/04/2020    08:20 GMT+7

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube

People’s Artist Hong Van's new web drama Đại Kê Chạy Đi (Run Run, Đại Kê) about family and love on YouTube has attracted millions of viewers. Photo courtesy of the producer

People’s Artist and theatre director Hong Van’s new web drama Đại Kê Chạy Đi (Run Run, Đại Kê) about family and love is being shown every Thursday at 8pm on the YouTube channel Hong Van Entertainment.

The six-episode show has earned more than 10 million views for the first three episodes.

In only two weeks, the number of subscribers to Van’s channel increased to 503,000 from 300,000.

Viewer Linh Nguyen commented on YouTube that the film was very good and that she could not wait until the next episode.

Directed by Hoang Tuan Cuong, Đại Kê Chạy Đi is about a sick mother and her naughty son named Đại Kê, who frequently quarrel with each other but love each other.

The mother, played by Van, hides an illness from her son while forcing him to grow up.

The son, played by young comic actor Tuan Dung, tries to earn money for his mother to receive a cure.

Veteran actors Hoang Son and Le Giang, and young actors Le Loc and Di Duong, are also in the film. 

“Đại Kê Chạy Đi revolves around the topic of family and daily life. It promises to bring joy and fun and send meaningful messages to audiences,” said Van, 54, owner of Phu Nhuan and Cho Lon theatres.

Her theatres have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The closure of the two theatres was a big deal,” said Van, who began her career as an actress at the Small Theatre of HCM City in 1989.

In 2001, she opened her first theatre Phu Nhuan in Phu Nhuan District.

Van has staged and acted in famous plays like Người Đàn Bà Uống Rượu (A Woman is Drinking), Đàn Bà Mấy Tay (Iron Lady), Số Đỏ (Dumb Luck), and Kỹ Nghệ Lấy Tây (How to Marry Foreigners).

She has also appeared in TV series and movies, as well as TV shows as a host.

 

In recognition of her contribution to the country’s culture and arts, Van was awarded the title of People’s Artist.

In another YouTube offering, People’s Artist and cai luong (reformed opera) star Kim Tu Long recently uploaded a new music video titled Corona - Ghét Lắm Nha - Xa Ta Ra (Corona - I Hate You - Keep Away from Me) on his YouTube channel.

The vọng co (nostalgic tune) song was co-written by Long and playwright To Thien Kieu.

In the MV, Long calls on people to wash their hands, wear face masks, stay at home, and stop gathering in public places. 

“I hope the MV helps raise people’s awareness about prevention of Covid-19,” the 55-year-old said, adding that he plans to screen his largest live show Thánh Đường Sân Khấu (Sanctum of Cai Luong) on YouTube to serve his fans.

Thánh Đường Sân Khấu took place in October in Hanoi and HCM City, and received a warm welcome from both critics and audiences.

The show included 20 extracts from popular cải lương plays, such as Gió Lạnh Biên Thùy (Wind Blows through the Border), Đoạn Tình Buồn (Sad Love) and Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa (Poetry and Saddle).

The show featured more than 30 performers, including actors Truong Son, Phuong Hang, Phuong Hong Thuy, Vietnamese-American Ngoc Huyen and his wife, actress Trinh Trinh.

Earlier, Long had planned to stage Thánh Đường Sân Khấu at Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang in late March, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long began his professional career at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading cai luong troupes, in 1985.

With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star.

In 1992 he won the Tran Huu Trang Golden Prize for Best Actor, theatre's biggest honor, conferred by the HCM City Theatre Association.

He has performed with several cai luong troupes in HCM City and southern provinces, and often travels to perform in remote areas.  VNS

Project preserves cai luong with new plays

Project preserves cai luong with new plays

A long-term drama project featuring the traditional music genre of the southern region, cai luong (reformed opera), organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is expected to attract young audiences back to the theatre this year.

Web series on cai luong performer released on YouTube

Web series on cai luong performer released on YouTube

A web series on People’s Artist and theatre actress Le Thuy, a star of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released on YouTube to mark the artist’s 40-year career.

 
 

Other News

.
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

UNESCO has launched a movement calling on artists to share their stories, works and opinions to raise awareness about the far-reaching ramifications of COVID-19 across the sector and support artists during and following the crisis.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

Keep fit by exercising at home
Keep fit by exercising at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
Online feast for book lovers begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 