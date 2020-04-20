VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

People’s Artist Hong Van's new web drama Đại Kê Chạy Đi (Run Run, Đại Kê) about family and love on YouTube has attracted millions of viewers. Photo courtesy of the producer

People’s Artist and theatre director Hong Van’s new web drama Đại Kê Chạy Đi (Run Run, Đại Kê) about family and love is being shown every Thursday at 8pm on the YouTube channel Hong Van Entertainment.

The six-episode show has earned more than 10 million views for the first three episodes.

In only two weeks, the number of subscribers to Van’s channel increased to 503,000 from 300,000.

Viewer Linh Nguyen commented on YouTube that the film was very good and that she could not wait until the next episode.

Directed by Hoang Tuan Cuong, Đại Kê Chạy Đi is about a sick mother and her naughty son named Đại Kê, who frequently quarrel with each other but love each other.

The mother, played by Van, hides an illness from her son while forcing him to grow up.

The son, played by young comic actor Tuan Dung, tries to earn money for his mother to receive a cure.

Veteran actors Hoang Son and Le Giang, and young actors Le Loc and Di Duong, are also in the film.

“Đại Kê Chạy Đi revolves around the topic of family and daily life. It promises to bring joy and fun and send meaningful messages to audiences,” said Van, 54, owner of Phu Nhuan and Cho Lon theatres.

Her theatres have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The closure of the two theatres was a big deal,” said Van, who began her career as an actress at the Small Theatre of HCM City in 1989.

In 2001, she opened her first theatre Phu Nhuan in Phu Nhuan District.

Van has staged and acted in famous plays like Người Đàn Bà Uống Rượu (A Woman is Drinking), Đàn Bà Mấy Tay (Iron Lady), Số Đỏ (Dumb Luck), and Kỹ Nghệ Lấy Tây (How to Marry Foreigners).

She has also appeared in TV series and movies, as well as TV shows as a host.

In recognition of her contribution to the country’s culture and arts, Van was awarded the title of People’s Artist.

In another YouTube offering, People’s Artist and cai luong (reformed opera) star Kim Tu Long recently uploaded a new music video titled Corona - Ghét Lắm Nha - Xa Ta Ra (Corona - I Hate You - Keep Away from Me) on his YouTube channel.

The vọng co (nostalgic tune) song was co-written by Long and playwright To Thien Kieu.

In the MV, Long calls on people to wash their hands, wear face masks, stay at home, and stop gathering in public places.

“I hope the MV helps raise people’s awareness about prevention of Covid-19,” the 55-year-old said, adding that he plans to screen his largest live show Thánh Đường Sân Khấu (Sanctum of Cai Luong) on YouTube to serve his fans.

Thánh Đường Sân Khấu took place in October in Hanoi and HCM City, and received a warm welcome from both critics and audiences.

The show included 20 extracts from popular cải lương plays, such as Gió Lạnh Biên Thùy (Wind Blows through the Border), Đoạn Tình Buồn (Sad Love) and Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa (Poetry and Saddle).

The show featured more than 30 performers, including actors Truong Son, Phuong Hang, Phuong Hong Thuy, Vietnamese-American Ngoc Huyen and his wife, actress Trinh Trinh.

Earlier, Long had planned to stage Thánh Đường Sân Khấu at Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang in late March, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long began his professional career at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading cai luong troupes, in 1985.

With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star.

In 1992 he won the Tran Huu Trang Golden Prize for Best Actor, theatre's biggest honor, conferred by the HCM City Theatre Association.

He has performed with several cai luong troupes in HCM City and southern provinces, and often travels to perform in remote areas. VNS

