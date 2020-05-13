VN Football Federation to decide V.League 1’s future today

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will hold a meeting today to decide the fate of the 2020 V.League 1 season that has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The V.League 1 2020 may soon resume.

Players, coaches and fans alike will be waiting with baited breath to discover if the full 26 rounds of fixtures can be completed or not.

At present, the plan is to restart action on June 5 and finish on October 31.

Football insiders say this is enough time to complete the remaining 24 rounds of games, but there are risks. If an unexpected problem crops up there may be too little time to complete the season, so organisers are mulling changes to the competition format.

If time between matches is cut from one week to three-five days, the league will finish on schedule, but there is a risk of overloading and injury for players. This would hurt the national team before the vital World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup defence at the end of this year.

At the crunch meeting, the VFF will also discuss other important issues such as the preparations of the national team for the fixtures, whether fans can attend matches or not and selecting a new technical director for the VFF.

Last week, Vietnam further eased social distancing regulations as the spread of COVID-19 seems to have been slowed, with no community transmission in almost a month. The decision meant football matches and crowded events could reopen but participants will be encouraged suggested to wear face masks and sanitise their hands. VNS