VN publishers give free e-books to readers

Vietnamese publishing houses are offering free e-books to entertain their readers over the long break.

The Kim Đồng Publishing House is giving free colour picture books for preschoolers and primary school students. File photo fromwww.nxbkimdong.com.vn



The Kim Đồng Publishing House is presenting a collection of colour picture books for preschoolers and elementary school students.

The books consist of stories, poems and science knowledge relating to 10 different topics, including school, sea, health, sports, family, fruits, plants, seasons, animals and transport.

Colouring pages and games are also featured.

According to the Kim Đồng Publishing House, there have been more than 21,000 downloads of these books since the release day on March 23.

Nguyễn Thu Hà, a mother of a five-year-old girl in Đồng Nai Province, said: “Thanks to Kim Đồng, I have given presents to my daughter and she loved them a lot.”

The books are available at website www.nxbkimdong.com.vn.

The Chibooks Media Company are presenting a Vietnamese version of Covid-19 Prevention Handbook.

The book is compiled by Yunnan Provincial Health Committee, Kunming University School of Medicine, Yunnan Provincial Academy of Medical Sciences, and Yunnan Education Press in China.

Readers can leave their emails at Chibooks’ fanpage www.facebook.com/chibooks/ to receive a free e-book.

Saigon Books is offering 100,000 free copies of Dịch Covid-19: Hiểu Rõ Và Phòng Ngừa Đúng Cách book, a Vietnamese version of COVID-19: From Basics to Clinical Practice by Chinese professor Zhang Wenhong

Zhang is the head of the centre of infectious diseases at Huashan Hospital of Fudan University.

He also heads the Shanghai medical team responsible for fighting SARS-CoV-2.

The Vietnamese book is compiled by Dr Phạm Hùng Vân, former chairman of the HCM City Branch of Việt Nam Association of Clinical Microbiology.

Readers can access the company’s website www.saigonbooks.vn to get free books. - VNS