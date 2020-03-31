Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 04:07:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs

 
 
01/04/2020    02:48 GMT+7

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young songwriter and singer Jack’s new music video Being A Boy ranked No 1 on trending on YouTube in Việt Nam nine hours after its release, with 4.5 million views. Photo courtesy of the producer

Young songwriter and singer Jack’s new music video Being A Boy ranked No 1 on trending on YouTube in Việt Nam nine hours after its release, with 4.5 million views.

It has earned more than 69 million views since its release day on March 10.

The song is written by Jack and mixed by music producer HOAPROX, whose composition appeared in the electronic music album “Electric Asia Vol.2: The Best New Hits from Asia” released by Billboard in 2018.

The song is a blend of pop and disco while its lyrics are about the disappointment and sadness of a man who witnesses his lover’s wedding.

The 23-year-old singer invited veteran director Nguyễn Quang Dũng to become creative director for his 4-minute MV.

Dũng is known for movies Những Nụ Hôn Rực Rỡ (Vivid Kisses), Mỹ Nhân Kế (Beauty Trap), and Tháng Năm Rực Rỡ  (Go-Go Sisters), a remake of the Korean hit Sunny. All of them are favourites among young audiences and earned high ticket sales.

Jack said: “Being A Boy is a special gift I want to give beautiful ladies, especially my fan girls. I hope the song makes you happy and energetic.”

Jack, whose real name is Trịnh Trần Phương Tuấn, became known a year ago with hits like Hồng Nhan (Beauty), Sóng Gió (Upheavals), Bạc Phận (Misfortune) and Việt Nam Tôi (My Việt Nam), which were co-performed with young songwriter and singer K-ICM.

The songs’ MVs have attracted hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Jack and K-ICM were honored by Mnet Asian Music Awards as Best New Asian Artist Vietnam in 2019.

 

The duo broke up early this year, and both are building their own solo careers.

Singer Hồ Quang Hiếu released four music videos on YouTube in March.

The 35-year-old said: “These MVs are gifts to my fans to encourage them to be joyful and optimistic.”

The MVs, Đời Là Dòng Sông (Life is River), Hào Bước Theo Đời (Moving Forward), Giấc Mơ Buồn (Sad Dream) and Tim Anh Thắt Lại (My Heart is Hurt), have attracted 3.7 million views.

Hiếu began his singing career in 2010, and became known with hits Con Bướm Xuân (Butterfly in Spring), Em Là Của Anh (You’re Mine), and Đừng Buông Tay Anh (Don’t Let Me Go).

Vietnamese-Australian singer Y Thanh has released a music video Hãy Cười Lên(Smile) on YouTube to encourage people to be brave and optimistic so they can overcome challenges in life. Photo courtesy of the artist

Vietnamese-Australian singer Y Thanh has released a music video Hãy Cười Lên (Smile) on YouTube to encourage people to be brave and optimistic so they can overcome challenges in life.

“The MV contains moving stories about disadvantaged people who have different tragedies. But together we can face and overcome them,” said Thanh, who studied vocal arts at the Jaanz School of Singing and dancing at the Melbourne Dance Academy.

He has appeared in the comedy film Strange Bedfellows, and TV series Marshall Law. He performed in the musical Miss Saigon during its tour to Australia in 2007-2008.

Several veteran and young singers like Phi Nhung, Mr Siro and K-ICM released dozens of music videos in March to entertain and inspire fans during the pandemic. -- VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Indie music tops the chart of local music
Indie music tops the chart of local music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Indie music continues to top the charts of the Vietnamese music industry, according to the Labourer newspaper.

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.

Young composer’s project on facets of love
Young composer’s project on facets of love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Young composer and music producer Hua Kim Tuyen is working on a music project called Seven Colours of Rainbow that reflects different facets of life and love.

Fighting against virus with traditional music
Fighting against virus with traditional music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music. 

Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Cho Lon (Big Market) Drama Stage, a newly-opened private theatre in HCM City, has closed as its investors are going to bankrupt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

At the age of 88, translator Duong Tuong has introduced his first book in English - a Vietnamese literature work entitled Kieu. 

Film project on Vu Trong Phụng’s famous novel begins
Film project on Vu Trong Phụng’s famous novel begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Blockbuster director Phan Gia Nhat Linh has launched his new project on a famous novel by late talented author Vu Trong Phung, one of the country’s greatest 20th century writers.  

Father of most popular children's songs passes away
Father of most popular children's songs passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Composer Phong Nha, whose children's songs were popular among many generations of Vietnamese children, died this morning (March 30) due to old age. He was 96.

HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19
HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

The annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament will be delayed this year due to the coronavirus, organisers have announced.

Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.

Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/03/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Depicting Hanoi in the midst of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the theme of a drawing contest initiated by Hanoi Sketching Group.

“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Following the international success of the song "Ghen Co Vy", known as “Jealous Coronavirus” in English, large numbers of foreign singers and bands globally have gone on to

Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

A recent decision by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to delay this year’s ASEAN Club Championships to next year is set to greatly influence the schedule of Hanoi FC and HCM City FC - the two teams that represent Vietnam in the competition.

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Book on Central Highlands culture published
Book on Central Highlands culture published
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 