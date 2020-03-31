VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young songwriter and singer Jack’s new music video Being A Boy ranked No 1 on trending on YouTube in Việt Nam nine hours after its release, with 4.5 million views. Photo courtesy of the producer

It has earned more than 69 million views since its release day on March 10.

The song is written by Jack and mixed by music producer HOAPROX, whose composition appeared in the electronic music album “Electric Asia Vol.2: The Best New Hits from Asia” released by Billboard in 2018.

The song is a blend of pop and disco while its lyrics are about the disappointment and sadness of a man who witnesses his lover’s wedding.

The 23-year-old singer invited veteran director Nguyễn Quang Dũng to become creative director for his 4-minute MV.

Dũng is known for movies Những Nụ Hôn Rực Rỡ (Vivid Kisses), Mỹ Nhân Kế (Beauty Trap), and Tháng Năm Rực Rỡ (Go-Go Sisters), a remake of the Korean hit Sunny. All of them are favourites among young audiences and earned high ticket sales.

Jack said: “Being A Boy is a special gift I want to give beautiful ladies, especially my fan girls. I hope the song makes you happy and energetic.”

Jack, whose real name is Trịnh Trần Phương Tuấn, became known a year ago with hits like Hồng Nhan (Beauty), Sóng Gió (Upheavals), Bạc Phận (Misfortune) and Việt Nam Tôi (My Việt Nam), which were co-performed with young songwriter and singer K-ICM.

The songs’ MVs have attracted hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Jack and K-ICM were honored by Mnet Asian Music Awards as Best New Asian Artist Vietnam in 2019.

The duo broke up early this year, and both are building their own solo careers.

Singer Hồ Quang Hiếu released four music videos on YouTube in March.

The 35-year-old said: “These MVs are gifts to my fans to encourage them to be joyful and optimistic.”

The MVs, Đời Là Dòng Sông (Life is River), Hào Bước Theo Đời (Moving Forward), Giấc Mơ Buồn (Sad Dream) and Tim Anh Thắt Lại (My Heart is Hurt), have attracted 3.7 million views.

Hiếu began his singing career in 2010, and became known with hits Con Bướm Xuân (Butterfly in Spring), Em Là Của Anh (You’re Mine), and Đừng Buông Tay Anh (Don’t Let Me Go).

Vietnamese-Australian singer Y Thanh has released a music video Hãy Cười Lên(Smile) on YouTube to encourage people to be brave and optimistic so they can overcome challenges in life. Photo courtesy of the artist

“The MV contains moving stories about disadvantaged people who have different tragedies. But together we can face and overcome them,” said Thanh, who studied vocal arts at the Jaanz School of Singing and dancing at the Melbourne Dance Academy.

He has appeared in the comedy film Strange Bedfellows, and TV series Marshall Law. He performed in the musical Miss Saigon during its tour to Australia in 2007-2008.

Several veteran and young singers like Phi Nhung, Mr Siro and K-ICM released dozens of music videos in March to entertain and inspire fans during the pandemic. -- VNS