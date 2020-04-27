Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 18:23:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing

 
 
27/04/2020    18:18 GMT+7

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing

A VNOB ballet dancer practices dancing with a broom while sweeping the yard during social-distancing restrictions. — Screenshot photo

Entitled VNOB and Friends During Quarantine, the 9-minute video aims to inspire viewers with positivity, passion and connectivity with the community. The idea for the video was initiated by choreographer Tran Ly Ly, director of VNOB.

According to Ly, the pandemic has brought all art programmes to a halt, which consequently led to difficulties for the artists. Their creative energy has been frozen as their profession requires direct interaction with the audience.

However, the social-distancing days have not made Vietnamese artists and those from VNOB pessimistic.

“We’d better accept and adapt to either COVID-19 or whatever comes, with positive thinking and a helpful spirit,” Ly said.

In the video, viewers can see VNOB artists practice while doing their chores to train their skills, waiting for a return to the stage, like singing with a rose while arranging flowers or dancing with a broom while cleaning the floor.

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
A VNOB opera singer performs with a rose during her stay at home following the social-distancing regulations. — Screenshot photo

Meanwhile, instead of practicing like others, Ly tried something that she had never done before – painting.

 

“It’s so wonderful that I could do the things that I’m interested in, like painting a tree. I hope that everyone else will have interesting times with their families. It’s also an occasion for us to enjoy the slow pace of life, doing what we like,” she said in the video.

The video can been watched on VNOB Facebook or Youtube Channel.

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
Instead of practicing like others, choreographer Ly tries something that she is interested in but has never done before – painting. — Screenshot photo

Before, VNOB and Friends During Quarantine, many VNOB artists have actively participated in activities paying tribute to those on the front lines fighting against COVID-19.

Many works have been composed and received positive feedback from the audience, like Ước Nguyện (Wishes) by songwriter Do Phuong, deputy director of VNOB; Thế Giới Cùng Chống Đại Dịch Virus Corona (The World Fight Coronavirus Together) and Mẹ Ơi Con Sẽ Về (Mom, I Will Come Back Home) by singer Bui Trang; Vượt Qua Cái Chết (Overcoming Death) by singer To Loan together with many other art programmes. VNS

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Unpicking the week's dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 "remedy".

Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Young singers’ new MVs that feature the theme of love have attracted millions of views on YouTube in recent months.

Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai head coach Lee Tae-hoon believes the return of star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong to his team will give the V.League 1 side a huge boost.

Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight
Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video
Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020
Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.

Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

The first-ever free book ATM machine launched by the Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company came into operation on 119-C5 To Hieu street in Cau Giay district in Hanoi on April 24.

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign
First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNESCO joins Vietnam in marking 650th death anniversary of Chu Van An
UNESCO joins Vietnam in marking 650th death anniversary of Chu Van An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

UNESCO is anticipated to join the country’s efforts to celebrate the 650th death anniversary of the renowned teacher Chu Van An, with the memorial scheduled to take place at Hanoi’s historic Temple of Literature in November.

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters
VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 