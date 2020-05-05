VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

Vietnamese volleyball player Tran Thi Thanh Thuy (tallest) seen during match for Denso Airybee last year. She will play for the Japanese side in the 2020-21 season. — Photo danviet.vn

Thuy’s current contract with the Japanese side will end this month.

Due to the coronavirus, the Japanese tournament ended earlier than scheduled and Thuy returned to Vietnam last month.

It took the Vietnamese side several weeks to decide after posting on their Facebook page: “The absence of Thanh Thuy from the team made us fail to defend our title in 2019. We could only finish fourth. However, we are willing to allow her to develop at Asian-level competition in Japan. She will improve and contribute more to the national team, especially at the 31st SEA Games next year”.

Last year, Thuy received US$200,000 per season, and is likely to get a better offer this year. VNS