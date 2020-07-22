War items on display at Nghe An Museum

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

The exhibition includes two sections with 300 photos, items, letters, diaries and documents. Some of the most-used items like backpacks, hats and the bullet cartridges will be on display to show how a soldier life was back then.

The exhibition also includes many innovative products and household items made from the artillery shells by the soldiers.



Some photos of the exhibition:



Young people from Nghe An wrote letters asking to join the army

A letter written in blood

Backpack, hat, guns, lunchbox for a soldier

The common image of a bicycle carrying heavy bags of supplies to the frontlines

Simple hammock for quick resting

The rubber sandals

Vases and ashtray made from artillery shells

A plane and rocket mini models made from a plane wreck

Household items made from artillery shells

Dtinews