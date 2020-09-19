Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Entertainment Events on September 21-27

22/09/2020    10:35 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-Contemporary Dance: Split

Sep 21, 8 pm
Goethe Institut, 56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street

From Goethe Institut:

“Split” is the breaking in piece, angled deeply inwardly . When outer space is limited, people discover emotions hidden deep within themselves, observe themselves under different beings, both separate and mixed, sometimes very confusing. “splitting” without separation, divide to open, for stopping but clarifying, for reflection and for connecting.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition

Until Oct 18,

The Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art

Featuring more than 60 outstanding contemporary artworks produced by 32 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The majority of the artworks on display have been created this year, with a diverse range of materials used in their making, such as metal, wood, stone, ceramic, composite, and fiberglass.

Hanoi-Where is There – There is Here

 

Opening: Sep 18, 6:30 pm,
Exhibition: 19 Sep – 18 Oct, 10am-8pm
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street

A rumination of these questions, ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂU–ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂY (abbv DLOD–DLOD; roughly translated as WHERE IS THERE–THERE IS HERE) presents the works of Đàn Đó and Nguyễn Đức Phương, an interdisciplinary collective working with elements of indigenous cultures.

HCMC-Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor


Until Sep 30

An exhibition showcasing paintings by 101 leading Vietnamese artists is being held to raise funds to build houses for the poor in the central province of Quang Nam.

The exhibition “Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu” (Downstream of the Thu Bồn River) is curated by arts researchers Ngo Kim Khoi and Ly Doi, and artist Ngo Tran Vu.

Introducing 164 paintings in different materials such as oil, acrylic, pencil and wax crayon, and in surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles.

The paintings feature a wide range of topics, including the beauty of the country, lifestyles, portraits and still life.

The exhibition can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog.

Hanoi-Exhibition: “Extended Realities”



Until Sep 25, 10:00 am – 07:00 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space, No. 2 Ngo Hang Bun, Ba Dinh District.

From Manzi:

Manzi Art Space and the Goethe Institut are pleased to present “Extended Realities” – a group exhibition featuring works from five contemporary artists of Vietnam: Võ Trân Châu, Nguyễn Huy An, Phan Thảo Nguyên, Nguyễn Trinh Thi and Trương Công Tùng.

Through a minimalist installation, a video art piece, an ephemeral installation and a series of 10 multimedia paintings, “Extended Realities” examines how the artists are working with ideas of time, memory and history.

Hanoi-Exhibition featuring popular Japanese ehon characters

Until Sept 30, 9am-6pm

27 Quang Trung Street
The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition co-held by the centre and the Mogu Ehon project.

The series is about a twin voles called Guri and Gura created by sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki).

Featuring nine printed paintings taken from the first series and drawings of Guri and Gura.

Free entrance.

_________________________________________________________________________________

CINEMA

Germany Film Festival 2020


Sep 8 –Oct 10, 8 pm
National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street

From Goethe Institut:

10th German Film Festival in Hanoi with six excellent films of various genres to be screened.

Language: German, with Vietnamese and English subtitles
Tickets: 35,000 VND

Follow updates on event’s page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537149046546048.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

