Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

The awards were co-organised on a national scale for the first time by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) and the Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVCab) to honour outstanding athletes, clubs, individuals and units in the area of golf.

A total of 20 prize categories were up for grabs, with 13 voted for by the professional council, one by the organising committee, and six by viewers.

The following are the winners of the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019:

Voted for by the professional council:

Professional Golfer of the Year: Tran Le Duy Nhat (Men) and Vu Thi Van (Women)

Amateur Golfer of the Year: Nguyen Bao Long (Men) and Hanako Kawasaki (Women)

Young Golfer of the Year: Tran Lam (Men) and Doan Xuan Khue Minh (Women)

Promising Young Golfer of the Year: Nguyen Anh Minh

Golf Event of the Year: Vietnam successfully hosted the 2019 Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship

Golf Association of the Year: Hanoi Golf Association

Golf Club of the Year: GLC Club

Golf Academy of the Year: EPGA Academy

Golf Course of the Year: FLC Golf Club Ha Long

Championship Hosting Golf of the Year: Golf Laguna Lang Co

The 'Amateur Golfer of the Year' award belongs to Nguyen Bao Long (Men) and Hanako Kawasaki (Women). (Photo: golfviet.vn)

Voted for by the organising committee:

Friendly Golf Course of the Year: Long Bien Golf Course

Voted for by viewers:

Golf brand most favoured by golfers: Bridgestone Golf

Golf training course most favoured by golfers: Long Bien and Tan Son Nhat courses

Resort most favoured by golfers: FLC Golf & Resort

Car brand most favoured by golfers: Mercedes

Airline most favoured by golfers: Bamboo Airways

Bank offering golf support services most favoured by golfers: Sacombank

