05/06/2020 16:53:46 (GMT +7)
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced

 
 
05/06/2020    16:48 GMT+7

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

The awards were co-organised on a national scale for the first time by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) and the Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVCab) to honour outstanding athletes, clubs, individuals and units in the area of golf.

A total of 20 prize categories were up for grabs, with 13 voted for by the professional council, one by the organising committee, and six by viewers.

The following are the winners of the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019:

Voted for by the professional council:

  • Professional Golfer of the Year: Tran Le Duy Nhat (Men) and Vu Thi Van (Women)
  • Amateur Golfer of the Year: Nguyen Bao Long (Men) and Hanako Kawasaki (Women)
  • Young Golfer of the Year: Tran Lam (Men) and Doan Xuan Khue Minh (Women)
  • Promising Young Golfer of the Year: Nguyen Anh Minh
  • Golf Event of the Year: Vietnam successfully hosted the 2019 Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship
  • Golf Association of the Year: Hanoi Golf Association
  • Golf Club of the Year: GLC Club
  • Golf Academy of the Year: EPGA Academy
  • Golf Course of the Year: FLC Golf Club Ha Long
  • Championship Hosting Golf of the Year: Golf Laguna Lang Co
 

The 'Amateur Golfer of the Year' award belongs to Nguyen Bao Long (Men) and Hanako Kawasaki (Women). (Photo: golfviet.vn)

Voted for by the organising committee:

  • Friendly Golf Course of the Year: Long Bien Golf Course

Voted for by viewers:

  • Golf brand most favoured by golfers: Bridgestone Golf
  • Golf training course most favoured by golfers: Long Bien and Tan Son Nhat courses
  • Resort most favoured by golfers: FLC Golf & Resort
  • Car brand most favoured by golfers: Mercedes
  • Airline most favoured by golfers: Bamboo Airways
  • Bank offering golf support services most favoured by golfers: Sacombank

Nhan Dan

 
 

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Off-road motorbike racers in Hanoi have had the first course for training and practising in Long Bien District.

Story about little organ donor featured in film
Story about little organ donor featured in film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A short film about seven-year-old Nguyen Hai An from Hanoi who donated her corneas after passing away and inspired thousands of organs donors nationwide has recently been released.

Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

People’s Artisan Mong Thi Sam from Lang Son Province has devoted more than 63 years to preserving the ancient tunes of ‘Then’ folk singing, a cultural and spiritual heritage of Tay and Nung ethnic groups.

E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Book Festival is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is running till June 10 at the website book365.vn after beginning on April 19.

Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Coach Mai Duc Chung has his eyes on that prize, and that prize is an eventual World Cup berth for today's national U19 women's team.

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Performing Arts is working on a project to provide funding to theatres and drama troupes to release plays on YouTube as a way to bring the art closer to audiences.

Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Renowned actress Dakota Johnson of the United States recently chose an outfit produced by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular US TV show.

Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnamese divo Tung Duong has had a “reunion” with late rocker Tran Lap in his newest music video that was released recently.

FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

FK Sarajevo, a Bosnian football club owned by Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Hoai Nam, defended their domestic title after the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Film audiences have moved online during the virus pandemic with fears they might not return to cinemas.

Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

The programme "True Italian Taste" will officially kick off on June 3 in HCM City with an event dedicated to pasta.

Young composer explores writing in different languages
Young composer explores writing in different languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Award-winning composer Vu Dang Minh Anh, also known as Ania Vu, is preparing for her participation in the Tanglewood Music Festival.

