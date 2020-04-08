Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 17:55:44 (GMT +7)
Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online

 
 
08/04/2020    17:47 GMT+7

Vietnam’s version of the Oscars – the Golden Kite awards – will look a bit different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts all aspects of life.

The poster of Hai Phuong, a film competing in Feature Films category of the Golden Kite awards for 2019. — Photo Hai Phuong Facebook

The awards ceremony will be held as compactly as possible and will not be broadcast live, with the winners announced online and a limited number of winning artists invited to the events held in both HCM City and Hanoi, according to Dang Xuan Hai, the chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association.

According to the organisation board, the Golden Kite awards for 2019 have received 113 films and cinematographic project nationwide, including 16 feature films, 13 TV drama series, 34 documentaries, 12 scientific films, 15 cartoons, 17 short films and six research works.

The entries competing in Feature Films category include : Bắc Kim Thang (Home Sweet Home), Hợp Đồng Bán Mình (Spread The Love), Truyền Thuyết Về Quán Tiên (The Legend of Quán Tiên), Anh Trai Yêu Quái (Dear Devil Brother), Anh Thầy Ngôi Sao (My Super Star Teacher), Giã Từ Cô Đơn (Farewell to Loneliness), Tiền Nhiều Để Làm Gì (Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems), Hai Phượng (Furie), Gái Già Lắm Chiêu 3 (The Last Egg 3), Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes), Ước Hẹn Mùa Thu (Autumn Promise), Hạnh Phúc Của Mẹ (The Happiness of a Mother), Nắng 3 (Little Sunshine 3), Đôi Mắt Âm Dương (The Eyes), Chị Mười Ba (Sister 13) and Lính Chiến (Soldiers).

 

The awards were originally set to take place in mid-March at the Opera House in Hanoi. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Cinema Association decided to postpone the awards to the middle of April.

The Golden Kite Awards, annually held by the Vietnam Cinema Association since 2003, aim to summarise the composition of the previous year, honouring outstanding works and the creative efforts of Vietnamese artists. VNS

The annual 2020 Golden Kite awards will be postponed until April due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the organiser, the Vietnam Cinematography Association, has announced.

An action film dedicated to motherhood, Hai Phuong (Furie), will compete for an Oscar in 2020, the culture ministry's Department of Cinema announced on September 24.  

 
 

.
