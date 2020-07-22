Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Đại Dịch Covid (Covid-19 Pandemic) in metal by Nguyen Xuan Tien. (Photo courtesy of HCM City Fine Arts Association)

The event, Thành Quả Trại Sáng Tác và Sáng Tác Mới 2020 (New Works at Creative Camp 2020), displays 26 works selected by the artists after a creative camp launched by the association on Phu Quoc Island of Kien Giang Province in March.

Most of the sculptures are in stone, metal, bronze and composite.

The works tell the stories of people and their challenges in life today, such as Vietnam in the Covid-19 pandemic, the quarantine period, and national social distancing measures. Themes of love and sharing are also highlighted.

Highlighted works include Ngọn Lửa Hồng Sơn (Red Fire) in acrylic by Tran Xuan Hung, Đại Dịch Covid (Covid-19 Pandemic) in metal by Nguyen Xuan Tien, and Niềm Tin Chiến Thắng Đại Dịch Covid (Believe in Our Victory in Covid-19 Pandemic) in wood by Mai Tran Quoc Khanh.

The sculpture Ngọn Lửa Hồng Sơn (Red Fire) in acrylic by Tran Xuan Hung at an exhibition featuring 24 artists at the HCM City Fine Arts’ Association. (Photo courtesy of the association)

“We left our camp on Phu Quoc one day before the government’s quarantine was approved in March. We gained new passion and experiences after the camp. Our works at the exhibition are different,” said professor and Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, former deputy principal at the HCM City University of Fine Arts.

According to People's Artist and painter Huynh Van Muoi, chairman of the association, the art shows their views about the world and serious issues such as the environment and the pandemic. “Our camp encouraged artists to use new methods in sculpturing. Their works are like short films that portray life,” he said.

Thành Quả Trại Sáng Tác và Sáng Tác Mới 2020 will be open through July at 218 Pasteur Street, District 3. VNS

