Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/06/2020 00:48:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

World Cup preparation match planned

 
 
14/06/2020    00:46 GMT+7

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
Vietnam could play a friendly match against Iraq in October. — Photo AFC

The information was confirmed by the general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Le Hoai Anh.

Anh said the IFA sent an invitation to the Vietnamese team to play the game on October 8.

A location for the match is yet to be agreed.

Anh said: “The IFA wants its national team to play in Vietnam, but the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has only allowed some foreigners to come to Vietnam, so the VFF will continuously follow and update the latest information.

“The VFF must wait to get consent from the Government to be allowed to organise the international friendlies in Vietnam.”

In early June, the Asian Football Confederation announced the return schedule of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. As the pandemic prevention situation has stabilised, many teams in Asia began planning to find friendly opponents to warm up.

 

The Iraqi media also recently revealed that the IFA has planned for the Iraqi team to play three friendly matches for the World Cup qualifiers.

The IFA sent an invitation to the VFF, right after Vietnam received much praise from the international media for its efforts to bring back professional football.

The Iraqi team will play against Jordan on September 8, followed by a match against Syria on September 16

Earlier this year, Iraq was due to play Vietnam, but the match had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Vietnam’s next World Cup qualifier will be away against Malaysia on October 13. VNS

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

 
 

Other News

.
Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

She is beautiful and full of energy, with a warm smile on TV shows and a striking face on the catwalk.

Retired defender Thang played without fear
Retired defender Thang played without fear
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Retired centre half Le Dinh Thang was a famous partner of the late, great Pham Huynh Tam Lang for Saigon Port more than 40 years ago, and he's remembered fondly to this day.

Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnamese company Next Media announced on June 10 that it has officially secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga nationwide for the next five years until 2025.

Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The first bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been released. 

Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The training curriculum for the art of cai luong (reformed opera) needs to be revised to attract more students, according to experts.

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival’s organising board on June 12.

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

Tennis players to compete for national titles at VTF Masters
Tennis players to compete for national titles at VTF Masters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

Next week’s National Tennis Championship, Hai Dang Cup, will be the first tennis tournament held since COVID-19 social distancing.

Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes
Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

An Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) Festival will take place at Hoi An city’s outdoor stage in Quang Nam province on June 14.

French artist to perform musical painting in Hanoi
French artist to perform musical painting in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

An exhibition showcasing a performance by artist Jacob Reymond and clarinet musician Vincent Thomas will open at French Cultural Institute in Hanoi, L’Epsace, on June 19.

JK Rowling responds to trans tweets criticism
JK Rowling responds to trans tweets criticism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The Harry Potter author writes a blog highlighting her reasons for speaking out on gender issues.

Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians
Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Saigon International Comedy will host a comedy competition 2020 for HCM City at Bếp Võ in District 2 on June 12.

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out
First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Nam Dinh FC have become the first team of the ongoing V.League 1 season to receive a punishment after an incident involving their fans throwing bottles of water onto the pitch during a fixture against Viettel FC on June 5.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  11/06/2020 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

Saigon Classical Music celebrates Beethoven’s birthday
Saigon Classical Music celebrates Beethoven’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Members of the Saigon Classical Music group will perform a special concert to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at Mai House on June 13.

Da Nang need a win to cool down Duc’s seat
Da Nang need a win to cool down Duc’s seat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Coach Le Huynh Duc is safe for now after SHB Da Nang denied rumours he would be sacked after the team lost its third V. League 1 match in a row.

Dossiers on intangible heritages built to seek UNESCO recognition
Dossiers on intangible heritages built to seek UNESCO recognition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with relevant agencies on the preparation of dossiers on two of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritages for UNESCO recognition.

No limitation to appreciate art, says art educator
No limitation to appreciate art, says art educator
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Hanoi-based Vu Do is an artist and art educator. He received a BFA from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. After graduation, he founded The Painter's Studio in 2015, an art school in Hanoi. 

Coronavirus pandemic set to cost Premier League clubs £1bn in 2019-20 - Deloitte
Coronavirus pandemic set to cost Premier League clubs £1bn in 2019-20 - Deloitte
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Premier League clubs are likely to see revenue fall by £1bn in their 2019-20 accounts because of the coronavirus pandemic, predicts Deloitte.

Zen master answers children’s question via book
Zen master answers children’s question via book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

The book Is Nothing Something? by Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has been translated and published in Vietnam, answering kids' questions about life, death, family, friendship and everything in between.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 