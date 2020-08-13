Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/08/2020 11:59:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year

13/08/2020    10:52 GMT+7

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
It could be some time before the national team is back in action. Photo thethao247.vn

In a statement, the two football governing bodies said the matches, which act as qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, would be held next year instead of this October and November over health and safety concerns.

"With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches.

"Further details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course," the statement read.

The Vietnam national team had been slated to play their final three games of Group G in the second qualifying round later this year, with one home match against Indonesia and away fixtures to Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Coach Park Hang-seo's men currently lead the group with 11 points from five games, two clear of Malaysia in second place.

 

The squad is slated to convene for a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18, originally schedule to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.

With the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup also postponed until next year, it could be some time before the national team plays another competitive fixture.

The team's last match in the World Cup qualifiers was on November 19 last year, a 0-0 draw with fierce rivals Thailand at home in Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium.  VNS 

AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021

AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)'s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing its flagship tournament, the AFF Cup, and holding it in April 2021.  

World Cup preparation match planned

World Cup preparation match planned

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Xoe dance is not only the pride of the Thai ethnic people but it is also a unique cultural feature in the repertoires of folk dances of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Dien Bien and the northwest region in general.

Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The artists of the Vietnam Youth Theatre performed four short plays at the Goethe Institute in Hanoi on Monday to a limited audience. 

All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rap makes its way to national TV
Rap makes its way to national TV
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Đen Vâu or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.

Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled "Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity".

Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The government is looking to revise regulations to better manage foreign entertainment media brought into Vietnam, 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 