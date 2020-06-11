Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic

Dokuga will be one of the performers at the event - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SPWC

Wrestling fans in Vietnam have been salivating for live entertainment since last November, when the Saigon Pro Wrestling Club (SPWC) put on their last live event before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. But while for some normalcy means the return of getting a haircut,

“Our last show was in November,” explains SPWC’s Huynh Hung, known by his wrestling name Rocky Taurus. “At first, our plan was having a show after Tet. But the pandemic happened since then.”

Taurus explains that the upcoming SPWC: Last Shot set for next week will see many of the performers still shaking off ring rust, because some didn't train regularly during the pandemic. But long-standing fans will recognize many of the promotion’s stars as they return to live action.

“The main event of this show is An D vs Damien Wolfe, “Taurus explained. “Last year, Damien attacked An D viciously, put him through a chair. This upcoming match is all about revenge!”

As Vietnam reawakens while the rest of the world is still in varying degrees of lockdown, Taurus recognizes the significance of bringing back live entertainment in the wake of the global crisis.

“(The performers) are trying to entertain everyone during these hard times,” he explained. “Because a wrestling show is about interactions between performers and fans.

“They really happy to know that we are back. They have waited for eight months.” SGT