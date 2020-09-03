Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food

A 28-year-old architecture graduate in Hanoi has been crafting Vietnamese dishes barely larger than a coin.

Though she has given up a stable career in architecture to pursue her niche craft, she believes she made the right choice.

Super tiny

But surreal

That is how many people feel when they first see these tiny food replicas.

The creator of the tiny food replicas is Nguyen Thi Ha An, a 28-year-old architecture graduate who began crafting her food miniatures just a year ago, having spotted a chance to capitalise on the growing love around the world for Vietnamese cuisine.

It takes a week or so for Ha An and her group to made a replica like this, with meticulous care needed in every stage, she said.

An’s group will soon craft replicas of items in Vietnamese culture, such as drinks and costumes, to help more people see the beauty of the local culture. VNA