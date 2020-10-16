Young musician eyes Hollywood dream

The American Dream that Hollywood beams to the world features quite materialistic goals: a suburban home with a two-car garage and your salary in the six-digit range.

Minh Khuat works in the mixing studio. — Photo courtesy of the family

Normally youngsters dream of being actors to achieve such a goal, but Minh Khuat wants to be behind the scenes, running the music.

"My idols are John Williams, Hans Zimmer and Brian Tyler," Minh told Việt Nam News.

After studying high school and graduating from Full Sail University majoring in music in Florida in the US, Minh graduated second top of his class and was recommended by his school to work for Hans Zimmer's studio in California.

Zimmer, a German-born American music producer and writer, is known for his incorporating electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements and has written music for more than 150 films.

Vietnam's top composer Tran Manh Hung, who made a career writing orchestral works and film soundtracks, recently won the Gold Prix for his music written for The Legend of Quán Tiên.

Hung said of Minh Khuat's work: "I found Minh to be very passionate about the music genre he's pursuing. He's on the right track, bearing an enormous amount of enthusiasm of a young talented man.

"I have seen the orchestral work he has worked on and respect his musical abilities."

Trained in piano for 16 years, Minh studied guitar for four years, can play drums and is well-versed in music theory. — Photo courtesy of the family

After starting to learn the piano aged three, Minh later obtained Grade 8 of the ABRSM (the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music) based in the UK. His interests range from writing orchestration, arrangement, composition and songwriting.

Minh has interned for with composer Andrew Lane on an untitled action drama for Sony China Music, composed cues for different scenes. He also worked as composer assistant for Daniel Alcheh Music in Los Angeles and earlier interned at the Mecca Recording Studio in Spain.

His latest internship was to work for The Mix Lab and the Remote Control Productions in Santa Monica, California, as studio and composer's assistant, respectively.

He has a YouTube channel where he uploads his works from his student years as well as other work with Vietnamese filmmakers. VNS

