Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:44:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Algae research promotes nature-based growth

 
 
22/04/2020    10:24 GMT+7

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Dr Trinh Dang Mau checks algae growing in a lab at Da Nang's Teachers College. It's the first biological laboratory and gene research and development centre in central Vietnam. VNS Photo Cong Thanh

It’s the first bio-lab in central Vietnam to develop algae that can be widely applied in mass production and value chains for scientific research, production and market sales.

Three key algae species – spirogyra (spirulina platensis), green algae (chlorella vulgaris) and red algae (haematococus pluviallis) – can be used for pollution treatment and bio-fuel, functional food and nutritional food for aquatic farms.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Capsules of spirogyra (spirulina platensis) - a kind of algae - are used to make a healthy tea. This is the result of decades of research. Photo courtesy of Trinh Dang Mau

Dr Trinh Dang Mau, 34, a biologist and the mastermind behind the algae research laboratory, said central Vietnam has great potential to promote environmentally friendly algae aquaculture for mass use in different fields.

It’s also a sustainable option for prolonged wastewater treatment and polluted lakes in cities, while algae can supply rich nutritious feed for shrimp and fish farms and increase natural antibiotics among species, he said.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
An exhibition stand displays products made from various algae species at Da Nang's Teachers College. Central Vietnam has favourable conditions for growing algae for wide uses on farms, pollution treatment, bio-fuel and pharmaceutical production. Photo courtesy of Trinh Dang Mau

 “We have found that algae can clean 90 per cent of the waste released from a shrimp farm within two days. Heavy metals from the textile and dyeing industries can be absorbed by the algae,” Mau said.

He said every three grammes of green algae can help process a cubic metre of polluted water in one or two days. At least 80 per cent of polluting agents are purified by the green algae as it restores the quality of water.

“Polluting agents in wastewater and lakes supply nutrition for the green algae to grow. Bio-algae from wastewater could be used for bio-fuel or compost,” he explained.

He added that algae do not disturb the ecological system in lakes, while chemical component treatment can kill useful bacteria.

Algae had also been processed as an ingredient to make cakes, ice cream, functional food, tea and healthy drinks.

Gene source

The college has launched its first tissue and gene growing research centre to supply sources of algae for wider development in the central and Central Highlands regions.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Ice cream made from algae. Some algae species are being grown for baking, cosmetics and aquaculture. Photo courtesy of Trinh Dang Mau

Deputy Rector of the college Vo Van Minh said the centre would speed up research opportunities for students while creating a foundation for a value chain for sustainable growth among scientists, farmers, businesses and policymakers.

“Effective co-operation between scientific research and agricultural production has yet to transpire in the agriculture-intensive and coastal-based economy in central Vietnam. This is because trust needs to be built among scientists and farmers, and even policymakers,” Minh said.

“We're trying to set up a link between science and farm production to exchange knowledge and trial these ideas to create profitable joint ventures,” he added.

Minh explained farmers and businesses have skills, but they need scientific research in promoting production and reducing costs.

“It’s a future trend. Each partner can bring their own skills to the table to boost mass production. Farmers need scientific research support for high-value and low-cost production, while scientists want their research to be worth something. That’s why ties between scientists, businesses and farmers should be enhanced,” he said.

“Joint ventures will also need support from policymakers to reach profitable production.”

 

Le Huu Tinh, who owns a shrimp farm in the ‘aquaculture kingdom’ of Phu Yen Province, said the algae species were being used as an effective nutritional source for shrimp larvae.

“It (algae) is as rich in nutrition as a mother’s milk. Shrimp larvae eat algae to build up their natural resistance against diseases and infection. The natural nutrients in algae will help shrimp farms limit the use of chemical-based antibiotics,” Tinh said. 

“Our farm also uses red algae in the shrimp feed to make them grow faster and give them their attractive pink colour. This is sustainable production from a biological technology-based solution,” he said.

Tinh said his Dac Loc seafood company had been using algae as natural stimulant for decades.

Natural antibiotic

Minh said locally grown algae helped aquaculture farms reduce production costs by spending less on antibiotics and disease prevention measures.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Red algae (haematococus pluviallis) is grown in a tube at the laboratory in Da Nang. The algae species can be used as food at aquaculture farms. Photo courtesy of Trinh Dang Mau  

 “It’s a cost-saving option for farm owners so they can just focus on breeding shrimp, while algae and bio-based solutions can be provided by research labs,” he said.

“The exchange among farmers and scientists will promote research in new species that can be helpful for farm production.”

Spirogyra has been chosen by the Van Tuong co-operative as a key product for developing community-based tourism in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Nguyen Van Thinh, head of the co-operative, said the wetland area in Binh Son would be a good habitat for different algae species.

“Algae products range from functional food, materials for cosmetic production, an environmental cleanser and pharmaceutical production, so they will play a key role in the One-Commune-One Product (OCOP) initiative by promoting eco-tourism,” Thinh said.

“These natural products will help local farmers diversify from rice farming, coastal fishing, aquaculture and crafts. Locally grown products will build a unique brand for sustainable development,” he said.

Thinh added that farmers would live well from profitable farm produce and the recycling economy on the basis of scientific research.

Lecturers and students at the college have been involved in producing bio-fuels from green algae, functional food and wastewater treatment agents, as well as feed aquaculture farms and materials for pharmaceutical production.

“We have been looking to work with businesses and farmers. Our profitable research needs funding from businesses and practical application from farmers. It’s a trust-building exercise for sustainable development in the future,” Minh said. VNS

By Cong Thanh

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel

Microalgae are being used as materials to reduce environmental pollution and create new-generation biofuels.

 
 

Other News

.
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Evolving demand and supply chain norms
Evolving demand and supply chain norms
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

In early February, in the minds of most of us, COVID-19 was still a China-specific problem. Yet, the strict lockdown imposed early in China generated rapidly unprecedented chaos in global supply chains. 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  15/04/2020 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 