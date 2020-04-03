Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam

 
 
06/04/2020    12:37 GMT+7

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Việt Nam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here's a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

Phạm Thị Hương Tràm

Above is the Hương Tràm's hit Em gái mưa

She won the first season and is considered to be the most successful winner of The Voice of Việt Nam. After the competition, Hương Tràm has released many hits such as Em gái mưa which has been viewed more than 135 million times on Youtube and Ngốc, Duyên mình lỡ with more than 95 million views. She also became the coach of The Voice Kids Việt Nam in 2017.

Vũ Thảo My

Thảo My’s performance in the final round

Thảo My is the winner of the second season. Unlike Hương Tràm, she left the stage after the contest and focused on studying. She was rarely seen on media until two years ago when she decided to come back to the Việt Nam music industry.

Nguyễn Đức Phúc

Đức Phúc's latest hit Hơn cả yêu

Đức Phúc won The voice of Việt Nam in 2015. In the same year, he also won “Most favoured singer” and “The best performed singer” thanks to his first single “Chỉ một câu”. However, in the beginning, his career was not so smoothly because of his appearance. He once said that he suffered huge pressure and got a negative reaction from some people when he entered the industry. In 2017, Đức Phúc decided to undergo plastic surgery.

After the surgery, he achieved great success and has released numerous hits.

Ali Hoàng Dương

 

Ali Hoàng Dương’s perfomances in the final round

The winner of The Voice of Việt Nam 2016 was born in 1996. Since his win, Ali Hoàng Dương has been very active in Việt Nam’s music industry, but unfortunately, his songs have not left strong impact to audiences. He was a coach of The Voice Kids Việt Nam 2019.

Trần Ngọc Ánh

Ngọc Ánh’s performance in the final round

Trần Ngọc Ánh won the first prize in Season 5. She entered the competition after graduating from music school but, despite her obvious talents, she has not had a successful career in the music business since her victory. 

Hoàng Đức Thịnh

Đức Thịnh’s performance in the final round

He is the latest winner of the game show. He has a bright, high voice and received nice compliments from his coach, and was tipped to shine in the music industry. However, some said he is not creative in singing and until now, he also has not had any outstanding products. — VNS

Ly Ly Cao

