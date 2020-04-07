Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 07:18:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings

 
 
11/04/2020    07:13 GMT+7

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
GIVING: Artist Truong Dinh Dung with paintings he has collected to decorate the paediatrics ward of Quang Tri Province General Hospital. Photo courtesy of Truong Dinh Dung

In the past two years, he has worked to decorate the blank white walls of the paediatrics ward in Quang Tri Province General Hospital with paintings to help lift the spirits of sick children.

The project was recently finished and now all the walls of the ward are decorated with 110 lively eye-catching paintings that have won many provincial children’s art contests.

The 45-year-old artist came up with the idea when he was participating in another charity activity at the hospital – distributing free porridge to poor patients.

“Many times I visited the hospital, I realised that there was no decoration in the paediatrics ward.

"Seeing the children patients’ pain after each treatment, I wanted to help them get some relief.

"The vivid paintings, drawn from children’s perspectives with different themes and bright colours, are expected to transform the ward into a relaxing and cosy space for both the patients and the doctors.

"They will partially alleviate the pain and help the patients recover soon,” he says.

As a jury member of the yearly children’s painting contest of Quang Tri Province, which is organised by the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Dung realised there were a number of winning works that were kept in stock and going to waste.

He asked for permission from the department to collect the paintings from districts’ cultural centres to take them home and get them a new lease of life.

It took him nearly a year to prepare for the project. In each district, he chose 10 to 15 paintings with appropriate content – portraying the beauty of the countryside, natural landscape and traditional games – which he covered with glue to prevent dust and then framed carefully.

Instead of using glass and wood, Dung used silk film for the frames to ensure not only the small patients’ safety but also the paintings’ sustainability without affecting their aesthetics.

“All the works on display at the hospital are award-winning so they have sufficient quality in terms of both art techniques and content,” the artist says.

As Dung’s main job is an art lecturer at Quang Tri Teacher Training College, he took advantage of his free time to prepare the paintings.

“Instead of going out or meeting up with friends at the café, my wife and I spent our free time working on the paintings. It is a charity project so we do not allow ourselves to be careless,” he continues.

Dung paid for the project by auctioning his own paintings off on Facebook.

“I’m so happy that my idea has received great support from everyone, from the local authorities to doctors and especially the child patients.

 

"The children who created the paintings also feel proud of seeing their works displayed in the hospital and helping the patients while many parents have even called me to thank me.

“Besides its aesthetic education, the project aims to spread the meaning of art and connect children together, which has motivated me since the early days pursuing it,” Dung says.

Free painting class

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
ART ESCAPE: Dung teaches a child patient of the paediatrics ward of the Quang Tri Province General Hospital how to paint. Photo courtesy of Truong Dinh Dung


Besides viewing the lively paintings by children of their age, the small patients of Quang Tri Province General Hospital can also create their own works by joining Dung’s painting class.

At 8pm every night, after finishing his daily work, Dung brings materials to the hospital where his students are waiting.

After hearing they can learn drawing with teacher Dung, many of the child patients forget to cry or their pain after being treated by doctors.

The children have said the painting classes help relieve their boredom and even give make them feel healthier.

The patients who wish to learn drawing after being discharged from hospital can still go to his house to attend a class free of charge.

“I have many memories of the project. For example, people might not know that I’m an artist but recognise that I’m a bearded man hanging paintings in the hospital. Some even refuse my payment when I buy something,” Dung recalls.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are encouraged against gathering so Dung’s class is postponed. However, he still continues to collect paintings with an aim to expand his project to more hospitals and medical centres in the province.

Besides paintings, he is also calling for donations of old books from his acquaintances.

“I also want to open libraries in the paediatrics wards so that children patients can read books instead of playing games on smart phones for hours.” VNS

Luong Thu Huong

Free class teaches the deaf to paint and share

Free class teaches the deaf to paint and share

A free painting class opened by painters in HCM City teaches the hearing-impaired people a skill and gives them confidence.

Cooperative creates art and hope from fabric scraps

Cooperative creates art and hope from fabric scraps

Silk fabric scraps, seemingly of no use, are put together to create vibrant artworks imbued with Vietnamese culture through the skilful hands and creativity of people with disabilities. 

 
 

Other News

.
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
FEATUREicon  29/03/2020 

Ngo Thi Quyt may be 95 years old, but that is not stopping her from making free face masks for the poor.

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
FEATUREicon  28/03/2020 

Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  24/03/2020 

A large number of the overseas Vietnamese community in the US have been striving to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by sewing face masks for use in hospitals due to a scarcity of protective equipment for medical workers.

Financiers race to cash in on wind
Financiers race to cash in on wind
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 