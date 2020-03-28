Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 08:29:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge

 
 
01/04/2020    07:17 GMT+7

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Coach Đinh Phương Thanh (centre, first row) and her boxers at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines last year. — Photo webthethao.vn

It's fair to say coach Đinh Phương Thanh has experienced a lot in her boxing career, everything from gold glory to doping shame.

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Thanh was one of the first female boxers in Việt Nam when the boxing department established in the country in 2004.

At that time, the Hanoian 16-year-old was practising the sanshou form of the martial art wushu and had no love for boxing.

“Sanshou allowed me to attack with both hands and feet, meanwhile in boxing, only hands were possible. I was so bored that I asked to return to the sanshou team but was refused,” said Thanh.

“It was really boring when you are doing what you don't like. It was even more terrible when you faced many injuries and losses in competitions that challenged your career. I wanted to quit many times.”

However, during nearly the first seven years in boxing, Thanh dominated with seven gold medals in her 60kg category.

“It is because of my competitiveness. I could not stand behind others who had the same training exercises and nutrition regime as me,” she said.

She was called up to the national team in 2005 and took part in the 23rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines where she secured a bronze.

Earlier in that year, Thanh was the first woman of Việt Nam to win a continental medal at the Asian championship in Chinese Taipei.

“It was my international debut. An 18-year-old in the ring with no experience, but with worry and fear. But I made it,” said Thanh.

“And that first push out to the world encouraged me and gave me more energy for better results.”

Shortly after her first taste of glory though, Thanh swiftly fell from grace.

At the 2007 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, Thanh grabbed a bronze medal. However, she tested positive for a banned substance, her medal was rescinded and she was banned from boxing for two years.

“It was a shameful experience that I would never forget. It likes a ‘scar’ in my career,” said Thanh, who said she took the banned diuretic to cut her weight before competition.

“I asked to retire but my Hà Nội boxing team coaches and teammates encouraged me a lot, then I stayed with the team, trained harder and helped to coach the young athletes,” said Thanh.

 

She never returned to top-level competition and retired in 2011.

Coach Đinh Phương Thanh (right) trains with her athlete at the National Sports Training Centre in Hà Nội. — Photo webthethao.vn

Two years later, Thanh decided to get into coaching as she missed the sweet science so much.

She took part in courses for boxing management and received a certificate as an international coach to run the national junior women’s team, then the national women’s team.

Thanh was appointed head coach of the national men’s team in early 2019, making her the first and only woman to coach a men's boxing team in Asia.

“Yes, I am the sole one in the continent. It was not easy to make people believe in me in the first days because they did not think a woman could do a ‘man’s job’,” Thanh told Việt Nam News yesterday.

“But I worked really hard and seriously. I tried to learn from my senior and foreign colleagues and treat the athletes like a friend or a sibling.

“I also shared my experience of competing and doping with them to make sure that they would not make the same mistakes,” she said.

Under Thanh, Vietnamese male boxers won four golds and one silver at last December’s SEA Games in the Philippines.

And for the first time in history, her athlete Nguyễn Văn Đương secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics early this month, marking a turning point for Việt Nam’s boxing.

“I was really confused at the time. It was happy, exciting, surprising and proud at the same time,” said Thanh about Đương’s 47-second knock-out of Thailand’s Chatchai-decha Butdee in the men’s featherweight category in a qualification tournament in Jordan.

“Butdee is a regional legend who beat Đương in all of their previous meets. But anyone has his own weakness and we did find it and punched on it to win.”

With the victory, Thanh will be the first Vietnamese boxing coach to take part in an Olympics although it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have many things to do in the next year. Đương and I will have to work out an overall plan for that big event. He will have to train hard, fix his weaknesses and take part in international competitions. We will be very busy but I can’t wait for that challenge,” said Thanh. — VNS

Thanh Ha

Duong opens new chapter for Vietnamese boxing

Duong opens new chapter for Vietnamese boxing

Vietnam has waited more than three decades to see a Vietnamese fighter qualify for an Olympics and Nguyen Van Duong ended the drought after he secured a Tokyo Olympic slot at the Asia/Oceania Olympic boxing qualifying tournament.  

Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May

Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.

 
 

Other News

.
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
FEATUREicon  29/03/2020 

Ngo Thi Quyt may be 95 years old, but that is not stopping her from making free face masks for the poor.

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
FEATUREicon  28/03/2020 

Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  24/03/2020 

A large number of the overseas Vietnamese community in the US have been striving to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by sewing face masks for use in hospitals due to a scarcity of protective equipment for medical workers.

Financiers race to cash in on wind
Financiers race to cash in on wind
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

VN shrimp segment above water
VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

When reform becomes quiet
When reform becomes quiet
FEATUREicon  17/03/2020 

While the movement of reducing administrative procedures and simplifying business conditions in 2018 was described as a ‘big wave’, the activities were just ‘small ripples’ in 2019.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

The credibility of cooperation
The credibility of cooperation
FEATUREicon  15/03/2020 

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sector
The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sector
FEATUREicon  14/03/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement raise many hopes for all of Vietnam’s economic sectors. 

Duong opens new chapter for Vietnamese boxing
Duong opens new chapter for Vietnamese boxing
FEATUREicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam has waited more than three decades to see a Vietnamese fighter qualify for an Olympics and Nguyen Van Duong ended the drought after he secured a Tokyo Olympic slot at the Asia/Oceania Olympic boxing qualifying tournament.

Head in the clouds, Vietnamese engineer reaches for the stars
Head in the clouds, Vietnamese engineer reaches for the stars
FEATUREicon  14/03/2020 

Three mice died and a few hearts sank. It was March, 2015 in Hyderabad, India. When the vital signs went down, Pham Gia Vinh and his team knew the mice would die.

Encouraging signs in real estate arena
Encouraging signs in real estate arena
FEATUREicon  13/03/2020 

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak piling pressure on the toughest segments of the real estate market in hospitality, retail, and industrial property, positive signs have also been unearthed.  

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 