Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 14:04:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development

25/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Supply sources

Power plants in Vietnam belong to different owners. EVN (Electricity of Vietnam) holding company runs large plants such as Song Da, Son La, Ialy, Tuyen Quang, Tri An Hydropower and Vinh Tan 4 Thermopower.

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development

The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant

EVN’s subsidiaries specializing in producing electricity include GENCO 1, 2, 3, Thu Duc Thermopower and Thuan Binh Wind Power. Of these, only GENCO 3 has been equitized, while the remaining companies are single-member limited companies.

Besides EVN, PetroVietnam, Vinacomin and others also generate electricity. About 2 percent of electricity consumed is from imports.

The electricity daily consumption is 0.6 billion kwh, or 220 billion kwh a year. The electricity generation installed capacity is 0,6 billion kWh/24h = 25 triệu kW (25.000 MW). Son La Hydropower Plant has the capacity of 2,400 MW, while Hoa Binh 1,920 MW.

However, the real electricity generation capacity is just a little higher than 50 percent of the installed capacity. Son La provides 10.2 billion kwh a year, while Hoa Binh 8.2 billion. Meanwhile, Phu My Thermopower, the largest in the country, can provide 17 billion kwh.

If Vietnam wants to increase the electricity output by 10 billion kwh, or 5 percent, a year, it needs to build one more hydropower plant as the same size as Son La, or Hoa Binh, or it needs to build one more Phu My every two years.

If Vietnam wants to increase the electricity output by 10 billion kwh, or 5 percent, a year, it needs to build one more hydropower plant as the same size as Son La, or Hoa Binh, or it needs to build one more Phu My every two years.

The current investment rate is VND25 billion per MW of installed capacity of hydraulic power and VND50 billion per MW of real generation capacity. The figure would be higher for thermal power, about $2 million per kwh.

Who will spend money to build one hydropower plant like Son La every year, which costs VND60 trillion, or $2.5 billion?

With electricity generation sources with plentiful owners and short supply, this is enough for the power generation market to form. GENCO 3 has been equitized, and GENCO 1, 2 and other companies also need to become joint stock companies. The plants belonging to EVN Holding also need to be separated into independent plants, and restructured into joint stock companies, together with PetroVIetnam and Vinacomin’s plants.

EVN has stockholder equity of VND200 trillion, which is just enough for 20 percent of the total electricity demand. It now borrows VND400 trillion, and if the interest rate is 6 percent per annum, it would have to pay VND24 trillion in interest a year. And if it paid the principal within 10 years, it would pay VND40 trillion a year.

 

Towards a competitive distribution market

The distribution is being undertaken by power companies. Two thirds of the electricity output is reserved for the production sector. However, there is no big problem with the consumers. The electricity price in Vietnam is competitive, and enterprises benefit when they use more electricity. There is no reason to complain about the centralized management.

Problems only exist in the household-use sector. Consumers complain as they have to pay more in summer in accordance with the multi-tiered price mechanism. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) designed a single pricing mechanism, but has withdrawn the solution as it was not applauded.

Consumers believe that the electricity price is unreasonable because EVN is enjoying a monopoly in distribution. EVN is a state-owned enterprise which has a lot of problems characterized for state-owned enterprises.

EVN’s subsidiaries need to switch to joint stock companies, and especially public companies to have higher transparency. By that time, many electricity users can be both clients and shareholders of power supply companies.

Maintaining the transmission system

Power companies buy electricity from electricity generation plants and sell electricity to consumers through the transmission system. The transmission is implemented by EVNNPT (Vietnam National Power Transmission Corporation), a 100 percent EVN invested corporation.

If considering the importance and role of the transmission company, which needs to ensure electricity security and electricity system safety, EVNNPT is not going to be equotized.

However, there should be a reasonable financial mechanism for EVNNPT. It needs to be given the right to negotiate with every buyer and seller about transmission prices.

The possibility of equitizing EVN

The operation model of EVN is quite cumbersome. It would be better for EVN to be divided into three large companies in charge of power generation, transmission and distribution.

If so, the role of the State would be setting reasonable policies to satisfy the demand for power and settle problems of social security, but it would not intervene in electricity pricing. In the future, many power generation plants won’t belong to EVN. 

Ngo Van Tuyen

Experts suggest adjusting electricity retail price once every six months

Experts suggest adjusting electricity retail price once every six months

Electricity consumers complain that retail electricity prices keep increasing.

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

 
 

Other News

.
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  04/08/2020 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
Footsteps on a well-worn path
FEATUREicon  03/08/2020 

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  02/08/2020 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Since becoming a member of ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has developed into an important member of the group and has significantly contributed to elevating the bloc’s position and consolidating the centrality of ASEAN within the region.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  19/07/2020 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

A proud history of needle and thread
A proud history of needle and thread
FEATUREicon  08/07/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 