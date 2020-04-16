Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.
There are now more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and at least 130,000 people have died.
The United States has more than three times as many confirmed cases as any other country.
This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.
How many deaths and recoveries have there been?
The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.
The US has by far the largest number of cases with some 613,000 confirmed infections, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than seven times the number reported by China.
The US also has the world's highest death toll with more than 26,000 fatalities including almost 8,000 in New York City alone.
Italy - the worst hit European country - has recorded more than 21,000 deaths while the UK, Spain and France have each suffered more than 10,000.
China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 from some 83,000 confirmed cases. Critics of the Chinese government have questioned whether the country's official numbers can be trusted.
Coronavirus global cases, 15 April 2020
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
|Cases
|Deaths
|USA
|612,014
|26,891
|Spain
|177,633
|18,579
|Italy
|165,155
|21,645
|Germany
|133,154
|3,592
|France
|130,253
|15,729
|UK
|98,476
|12,868
|China
|83,356
|3,346
|Iran
|76,389
|4,777
|Turkey
|69,392
|1,518
|Belgium
|33,573
|4,440
|Netherlands
|28,156
|3,134
|Canada
|27,063
|903
|Switzerland
|26,336
|1,226
|Brazil
|26,113
|1,590
|Russia
|24,490
|198
|Portugal
|18,091
|599
|Austria
|14,325
|393
|India
|12,320
|405
|Israel
|12,200
|126
|Sweden
|11,927
|1,203
|Ireland
|11,479
|406
|South Korea
|10,591
|225
|Peru
|10,303
|230
|Chile
|8,273
|94
|Japan
|8,100
|146
|Ecuador
|7,858
|388
|Poland
|7,582
|286
|Romania
|7,216
|362
|Norway
|6,740
|145
|Denmark
|6,681
|309
|Australia
|6,447
|63
|Czech Republic
|6,216
|166
|Pakistan
|5,988
|107
|Saudi Arabia
|5,862
|79
|Philippines
|5,453
|349
|Mexico
|5,399
|406
|Indonesia
|5,136
|469
|Malaysia
|5,072
|83
|United Arab Emirates
|4,933
|28
|Serbia
|4,873
|99
|Ukraine
|3,764
|108
|Belarus
|3,728
|36
|Qatar
|3,711
|7
|Singapore
|3,699
|10
|Dominican Republic
|3,614
|189
|Panama
|3,574
|95
|Luxembourg
|3,373
|69
|Finland
|3,237
|72
|Colombia
|2,979
|127
|Thailand
|2,643
|43
|South Africa
|2,506
|34
|Argentina
|2,443
|109
|Egypt
|2,350
|178
|Greece
|2,192
|102
|Algeria
|2,160
|336
|Moldova
|2,049
|46
|Morocco
|1,988
|127
|Croatia
|1,741
|34
|Iceland
|1,727
|8
|Bahrain
|1,671
|7
|Hungary
|1,579
|134
|Iraq
|1,415
|79
|Kuwait
|1,405
|3
|Estonia
|1,400
|35
|New Zealand
|1,386
|9
|Kazakhstan
|1,295
|16
|Uzbekistan
|1,275
|4
|Azerbaijan
|1,253
|13
|Slovenia
|1,248
|61
|Bangladesh
|1,231
|50
|Armenia
|1,111
|17
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1,110
|41
|Lithuania
|1,091
|30
|North Macedonia
|974
|45
|Puerto Rico
|974
|51
|Oman
|910
|4
|Slovakia
|863
|6
|Cameroon
|848
|17
|Cuba
|814
|24
|Afghanistan
|784
|25
|Tunisia
|747
|34
|Bulgaria
|747
|36
|Cyprus
|715
|12
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|712
|12
|Andorra
|673
|33
|Latvia
|666
|5
|Lebanon
|658
|21
|Ivory Coast
|638
|6
|Ghana
|636
|8
|Costa Rica
|618
|3
|Niger
|570
|14
|Burkina Faso
|528
|30
|Albania
|494
|25
|Uruguay
|492
|8
|Kyrgyzstan
|449
|5
|Djibouti
|435
|2
|Honduras
|419
|31
|Guinea
|404
|1
|Malta
|399
|3
|Jordan
|397
|7
|Bolivia
|397
|28
|Taiwan
|395
|6
|Réunion
|391
|Kosovo
|387
|8
|Nigeria
|373
|11
|San Marino
|372
|36
|Mauritius
|324
|9
|Senegal
|314
|2
|Palestinian Territories
|308
|2
|Georgia
|306
|3
|Montenegro
|288
|4
|Vietnam
|267
|Isle of Man
|256
|4
|DR Congo
|254
|21
|Sri Lanka
|237
|7
|Guernsey
|228
|8
|Kenya
|225
|10
|Jersey
|217
|6
|Mayotte
|217
|3
|Venezuela
|197
|9
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Guatemala
|180
|5
|Paraguay
|161
|8
|El Salvador
|159
|6
|Martinique
|158
|8
|Mali
|148
|13
|Guadeloupe
|145
|8
|Brunei
|136
|1
|Guam
|135
|5
|Rwanda
|134
|Gibraltar
|129
|Cambodia
|122
|Congo
|117
|5
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|8
|Madagascar
|110
|Jamaica
|105
|5
|Monaco
|93
|1
|Aruba
|92
|1
|Tanzania
|88
|4
|French Guiana
|86
|Ethiopia
|85
|3
|Togo
|81
|3
|Gabon
|80
|1
|Liechtenstein
|79
|1
|Myanmar
|74
|4
|Barbados
|73
|5
|Somalia
|60
|2
|Liberia
|59
|6
|Bermuda
|57
|5
|Cape Verde
|56
|1
|Uganda
|55
|French Polynesia
|55
|Cayman Islands
|54
|1
|Sint Maarten
|52
|9
|United States Virgin Islands
|51
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|51
|Bahamas
|49
|8
|Guyana
|48
|6
|Zambia
|48
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|43
|Haiti
|40
|3
|Saint Martin
|35
|2
|Benin
|35
|1
|Libya
|35
|1
|Eritrea
|35
|Sudan
|32
|5
|Mongolia
|30
|Mozambique
|29
|Syria
|29
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|2
|Chad
|23
|Maldives
|21
|Angola
|19
|2
|Laos
|19
|Belize
|18
|2
|New Caledonia
|18
|Zimbabwe
|18
|3
|Namibia
|16
|Dominica
|16
|Nepal
|16
|Fiji
|16
|Malawi
|16
|2
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Eswatini
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|13
|2
|Botswana
|13
|1
|Sierra Leone
|13
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Seychelles
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Falkland Islands
|11
|Central African Republic
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Suriname
|10
|1
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|10
|1
|Gambia
|9
|1
|Nicaragua
|9
|1
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|9
|2
|Timor-Leste
|8
|Vatican
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Western Sahara
|6
|Burundi
|5
|1
|Bhutan
|5
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Anguilla
|3
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Yemen
|1
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies. France now includes cases confirmed and suspected in retirement and nursing homes. Last updated on 15 April 2020, 19:00 BST.
The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.
The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million. It then took seven days to reach 1.5 million.
The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.
China has now lifted many of the stringent measures it took to bring the disease under control. Last week, authorities eased travel restrictions in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began in late 2019.
South Korea where a major outbreak began in February has also seen the number of new cases fall in recent weeks.
Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.
Europe still struggling - but signs of hope?
European countries have seen steep rises in cases and deaths, but slowing infection rates are raising hopes that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of the virus.
Italy has the highest toll outside the US, with more than 21,000 deaths so far, but recent data shows the infection rate is slowing.
The country was the first in Europe to record a large number of deaths and has been in lockdown since 9 March, though some quarantine measures are now starting to be relaxed.
Spain - which has more than 18,000 deaths - has also started to ease lockdown measures this week amid signs that the rate of new infections had been falling.
However new cases rose by more than 5,000 on Wednesday - the highest increase in five days - and the EU has warned member states to be cautious when easing restrictions.
In the UK, there have been more than 98,000 confirmed cases and more than 12,000 deaths.
Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed but the government has not yet indicated that restrictions are about to be lifted.
Germany has said it will start easing its lockdown from 20 April, with smaller shops allowed to re-open and schools to follow gradually from 4 May.
The German government warned on Wednesday that its economy - Europe's largest - could contract by almost 10% as a result of the crisis.
The global economy faces the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund has said.
New York is epicentre of US outbreak
With more than 600,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of deaths now stands at more than 26,000, and the rate is doubling about every three days at present.
The state of New York has more cases than anywhere else in the world, and there have been almost 8,000 deaths in New York City alone.
Despite these grim statistics, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says cases are starting to level off as the effect of social-distancing measures begins to be seen.
Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak.
Federal coronavirus guidelines, which include social distancing, will be in place across the country until at least 30 April.
The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people making a new claim for unemployment benefits surging to a record high of more than 6.6 million in the week ending 4 April. In all, roughly 16 million Americans have lost their jobs since states began to bring in lockdown measures.
Which countries are on lockdown?
The majority of countries in Europe now have strict lockdowns in place, with many only allowing citizens to leave their homes to buy essential items or exercise. In Paris, authorities banned exercise during the day to reduce the number of people out on the streets.
India told the country's 1.3 billion residents to stay at home last month and there are similar restrictions on movement and social contact across the world in countries like Argentina, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Data on planned journeys in major cities, from the travel app Citymapper, shows how people in places like London, Madrid, Istanbul and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago.
The data shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have been restricting movement for a much shorter period.
While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than imposing a lockdown.
In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but President Putin has urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow. BBC
