16/04/2020 05:35:36 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

 
 
16/04/2020    04:17 GMT+7

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

There are now more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and at least 130,000 people have died.

The United States has more than three times as many confirmed cases as any other country.

This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.

How many deaths and recoveries have there been?

The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

The US has by far the largest number of cases with some 613,000 confirmed infections, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than seven times the number reported by China. 

The US also has the world's highest death toll with more than 26,000 fatalities including almost 8,000 in New York City alone.

Italy - the worst hit European country - has recorded more than 21,000 deaths while the UK, Spain and France have each suffered more than 10,000.

China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 from some 83,000 confirmed cases. Critics of the Chinese government have questioned whether the country's official numbers can be trusted.

Coronavirus global cases, 15 April 2020

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. 

CasesDeaths
USA612,01426,891
Spain177,63318,579
Italy165,15521,645
Germany133,1543,592
France130,25315,729
UK98,47612,868
China83,3563,346
Iran76,3894,777
Turkey69,3921,518
Belgium33,5734,440
Netherlands28,1563,134
Canada27,063903
Switzerland26,3361,226
Brazil26,1131,590
Russia24,490198
Portugal18,091599
Austria14,325393
India12,320405
Israel12,200126
Sweden11,9271,203
Ireland11,479406
South Korea10,591225
Peru10,303230
Chile8,27394
Japan8,100146
Ecuador7,858388
Poland7,582286
Romania7,216362
Norway6,740145
Denmark6,681309
Australia6,44763
Czech Republic6,216166
Pakistan5,988107
Saudi Arabia5,86279
Philippines5,453349
Mexico5,399406
Indonesia5,136469
Malaysia5,07283
United Arab Emirates4,93328
Serbia4,87399
Ukraine3,764108
Belarus3,72836
Qatar3,7117
Singapore3,69910
Dominican Republic3,614189
Panama3,57495
Luxembourg3,37369
Finland3,23772
Colombia2,979127
Thailand2,64343
South Africa2,50634
Argentina2,443109
Egypt2,350178
Greece2,192102
Algeria2,160336
Moldova2,04946
Morocco1,988127
Croatia1,74134
Iceland1,7278
Bahrain1,6717
Hungary1,579134
Iraq1,41579
Kuwait1,4053
Estonia1,40035
New Zealand1,3869
Kazakhstan1,29516
Uzbekistan1,2754
Azerbaijan1,25313
Slovenia1,24861
Bangladesh1,23150
Armenia1,11117
Bosnia and Herzegovina1,11041
Lithuania1,09130
North Macedonia97445
Puerto Rico97451
Oman9104
Slovakia8636
Cameroon84817
Cuba81424
Afghanistan78425
Tunisia74734
Bulgaria74736
Cyprus71512
Diamond Princess cruise ship71212
Andorra67333
Latvia6665
Lebanon65821
Ivory Coast6386
Ghana6368
Costa Rica6183
Niger57014
Burkina Faso52830
Albania49425
Uruguay4928
Kyrgyzstan4495
Djibouti4352
Honduras41931
Guinea4041
Malta3993
Jordan3977
Bolivia39728
Taiwan3956
Réunion391
Kosovo3878
Nigeria37311
San Marino37236
Mauritius3249
Senegal3142
Palestinian Territories3082
Georgia3063
Montenegro2884
Vietnam267
Isle of Man2564
DR Congo25421
Sri Lanka2377
Guernsey2288
Kenya22510
Jersey2176
Mayotte2173
Venezuela1979
Faroe Islands184
Guatemala1805
Paraguay1618
El Salvador1596
Martinique1588
Mali14813
Guadeloupe1458
Brunei1361
Guam1355
Rwanda134
Gibraltar129
Cambodia122
Congo1175
Trinidad and Tobago1148
Madagascar110
Jamaica1055
Monaco931
Aruba921
Tanzania884
French Guiana86
Ethiopia853
Togo813
Gabon801
Liechtenstein791
Myanmar744
Barbados735
Somalia602
Liberia596
Bermuda575
Cape Verde561
Uganda55
French Polynesia55
Cayman Islands541
Sint Maarten529
United States Virgin Islands511
Equatorial Guinea51
Bahamas498
Guyana486
Zambia482
Guinea-Bissau43
Haiti403
Saint Martin352
Benin351
Libya351
Eritrea35
Sudan325
Mongolia30
Mozambique29
Syria292
Antigua and Barbuda232
Chad23
Maldives21
Angola192
Laos19
Belize182
New Caledonia18
Zimbabwe183
Namibia16
Dominica16
Nepal16
Fiji16
Malawi162
Saint Lucia15
Eswatini15
Curaçao141
Saint Kitts and Nevis14
Grenada14
Northern Mariana Islands132
Botswana131
Sierra Leone13
St Vincent and the Grenadines12
Seychelles11
Montserrat11
Falkland Islands11
Central African Republic11
Greenland11
Suriname101
Turks and Caicos Islands101
Gambia91
Nicaragua91
MS Zaandam cruise ship92
Timor-Leste8
Vatican8
Mauritania71
Saint Barthelemy6
Western Sahara6
Burundi51
Bhutan5
Sao Tome and Principe4
South Sudan4
British Virgin Islands3
Anguilla3
Papua New Guinea2
Yemen1
Saint Pierre and Miquelon1

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies. France now includes cases confirmed and suspected in retirement and nursing homes. Last updated on 15 April 2020, 19:00 BST.

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million. It then took seven days to reach 1.5 million.

The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.

China has now lifted many of the stringent measures it took to bring the disease under control. Last week, authorities eased travel restrictions in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began in late 2019. 

South Korea where a major outbreak began in February has also seen the number of new cases fall in recent weeks.

Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Europe still struggling - but signs of hope?

European countries have seen steep rises in cases and deaths, but slowing infection rates are raising hopes that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of the virus.

Italy has the highest toll outside the US, with more than 21,000 deaths so far, but recent data shows the infection rate is slowing.

The country was the first in Europe to record a large number of deaths and has been in lockdown since 9 March, though some quarantine measures are now starting to be relaxed.

 

Spain - which has more than 18,000 deaths - has also started to ease lockdown measures this week amid signs that the rate of new infections had been falling.

However new cases rose by more than 5,000 on Wednesday - the highest increase in five days - and the EU has warned member states to be cautious when easing restrictions.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

In the UK, there have been more than 98,000 confirmed cases and more than 12,000 deaths.

Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed but the government has not yet indicated that restrictions are about to be lifted.

Germany has said it will start easing its lockdown from 20 April, with smaller shops allowed to re-open and schools to follow gradually from 4 May.

The German government warned on Wednesday that its economy - Europe's largest - could contract by almost 10% as a result of the crisis.

The global economy faces the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund has said.

New York is epicentre of US outbreak

With more than 600,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of deaths now stands at more than 26,000, and the rate is doubling about every three days at present.

The state of New York has more cases than anywhere else in the world, and there have been almost 8,000 deaths in New York City alone.

Despite these grim statistics, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says cases are starting to level off as the effect of social-distancing measures begins to be seen.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak.

Federal coronavirus guidelines, which include social distancing, will be in place across the country until at least 30 April.

The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people making a new claim for unemployment benefits surging to a record high of more than 6.6 million in the week ending 4 April. In all, roughly 16 million Americans have lost their jobs since states began to bring in lockdown measures.

Which countries are on lockdown?

The majority of countries in Europe now have strict lockdowns in place, with many only allowing citizens to leave their homes to buy essential items or exercise. In Paris, authorities banned exercise during the day to reduce the number of people out on the streets.

India told the country's 1.3 billion residents to stay at home last month and there are similar restrictions on movement and social contact across the world in countries like Argentina, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Data on planned journeys in major cities, from the travel app Citymapper, shows how people in places like London, Madrid, Istanbul and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

The data shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have been restricting movement for a much shorter period.

While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than imposing a lockdown.

In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but President Putin has urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow. BBC

 
 

. Latest news

