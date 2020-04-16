Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

There are now more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and at least 130,000 people have died.

The United States has more than three times as many confirmed cases as any other country.

This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.

How many deaths and recoveries have there been?

The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.

The US has by far the largest number of cases with some 613,000 confirmed infections, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than seven times the number reported by China.

The US also has the world's highest death toll with more than 26,000 fatalities including almost 8,000 in New York City alone.

Italy - the worst hit European country - has recorded more than 21,000 deaths while the UK, Spain and France have each suffered more than 10,000.

China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 from some 83,000 confirmed cases. Critics of the Chinese government have questioned whether the country's official numbers can be trusted.

Coronavirus global cases, 15 April 2020

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

Cases Deaths USA 612,014 26,891 Spain 177,633 18,579 Italy 165,155 21,645 Germany 133,154 3,592 France 130,253 15,729 UK 98,476 12,868 China 83,356 3,346 Iran 76,389 4,777 Turkey 69,392 1,518 Belgium 33,573 4,440 Netherlands 28,156 3,134 Canada 27,063 903 Switzerland 26,336 1,226 Brazil 26,113 1,590 Russia 24,490 198 Portugal 18,091 599 Austria 14,325 393 India 12,320 405 Israel 12,200 126 Sweden 11,927 1,203 Ireland 11,479 406 South Korea 10,591 225 Peru 10,303 230 Chile 8,273 94 Japan 8,100 146 Ecuador 7,858 388 Poland 7,582 286 Romania 7,216 362 Norway 6,740 145 Denmark 6,681 309 Australia 6,447 63 Czech Republic 6,216 166 Pakistan 5,988 107 Saudi Arabia 5,862 79 Philippines 5,453 349 Mexico 5,399 406 Indonesia 5,136 469 Malaysia 5,072 83 United Arab Emirates 4,933 28 Serbia 4,873 99 Ukraine 3,764 108 Belarus 3,728 36 Qatar 3,711 7 Singapore 3,699 10 Dominican Republic 3,614 189 Panama 3,574 95 Luxembourg 3,373 69 Finland 3,237 72 Colombia 2,979 127 Thailand 2,643 43 South Africa 2,506 34 Argentina 2,443 109 Egypt 2,350 178 Greece 2,192 102 Algeria 2,160 336 Moldova 2,049 46 Morocco 1,988 127 Croatia 1,741 34 Iceland 1,727 8 Bahrain 1,671 7 Hungary 1,579 134 Iraq 1,415 79 Kuwait 1,405 3 Estonia 1,400 35 New Zealand 1,386 9 Kazakhstan 1,295 16 Uzbekistan 1,275 4 Azerbaijan 1,253 13 Slovenia 1,248 61 Bangladesh 1,231 50 Armenia 1,111 17 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,110 41 Lithuania 1,091 30 North Macedonia 974 45 Puerto Rico 974 51 Oman 910 4 Slovakia 863 6 Cameroon 848 17 Cuba 814 24 Afghanistan 784 25 Tunisia 747 34 Bulgaria 747 36 Cyprus 715 12 Diamond Princess cruise ship 712 12 Andorra 673 33 Latvia 666 5 Lebanon 658 21 Ivory Coast 638 6 Ghana 636 8 Costa Rica 618 3 Niger 570 14 Burkina Faso 528 30 Albania 494 25 Uruguay 492 8 Kyrgyzstan 449 5 Djibouti 435 2 Honduras 419 31 Guinea 404 1 Malta 399 3 Jordan 397 7 Bolivia 397 28 Taiwan 395 6 Réunion 391 Kosovo 387 8 Nigeria 373 11 San Marino 372 36 Mauritius 324 9 Senegal 314 2 Palestinian Territories 308 2 Georgia 306 3 Montenegro 288 4 Vietnam 267 Isle of Man 256 4 DR Congo 254 21 Sri Lanka 237 7 Guernsey 228 8 Kenya 225 10 Jersey 217 6 Mayotte 217 3 Venezuela 197 9 Faroe Islands 184 Guatemala 180 5 Paraguay 161 8 El Salvador 159 6 Martinique 158 8 Mali 148 13 Guadeloupe 145 8 Brunei 136 1 Guam 135 5 Rwanda 134 Gibraltar 129 Cambodia 122 Congo 117 5 Trinidad and Tobago 114 8 Madagascar 110 Jamaica 105 5 Monaco 93 1 Aruba 92 1 Tanzania 88 4 French Guiana 86 Ethiopia 85 3 Togo 81 3 Gabon 80 1 Liechtenstein 79 1 Myanmar 74 4 Barbados 73 5 Somalia 60 2 Liberia 59 6 Bermuda 57 5 Cape Verde 56 1 Uganda 55 French Polynesia 55 Cayman Islands 54 1 Sint Maarten 52 9 United States Virgin Islands 51 1 Equatorial Guinea 51 Bahamas 49 8 Guyana 48 6 Zambia 48 2 Guinea-Bissau 43 Haiti 40 3 Saint Martin 35 2 Benin 35 1 Libya 35 1 Eritrea 35 Sudan 32 5 Mongolia 30 Mozambique 29 Syria 29 2 Antigua and Barbuda 23 2 Chad 23 Maldives 21 Angola 19 2 Laos 19 Belize 18 2 New Caledonia 18 Zimbabwe 18 3 Namibia 16 Dominica 16 Nepal 16 Fiji 16 Malawi 16 2 Saint Lucia 15 Eswatini 15 Curaçao 14 1 Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 13 2 Botswana 13 1 Sierra Leone 13 St Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Seychelles 11 Montserrat 11 Falkland Islands 11 Central African Republic 11 Greenland 11 Suriname 10 1 Turks and Caicos Islands 10 1 Gambia 9 1 Nicaragua 9 1 MS Zaandam cruise ship 9 2 Timor-Leste 8 Vatican 8 Mauritania 7 1 Saint Barthelemy 6 Western Sahara 6 Burundi 5 1 Bhutan 5 Sao Tome and Principe 4 South Sudan 4 British Virgin Islands 3 Anguilla 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Yemen 1 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies. France now includes cases confirmed and suspected in retirement and nursing homes. Last updated on 15 April 2020, 19:00 BST.

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million. It then took seven days to reach 1.5 million.

The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.

China has now lifted many of the stringent measures it took to bring the disease under control. Last week, authorities eased travel restrictions in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began in late 2019.

South Korea where a major outbreak began in February has also seen the number of new cases fall in recent weeks.

Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.

Europe still struggling - but signs of hope?

European countries have seen steep rises in cases and deaths, but slowing infection rates are raising hopes that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of the virus.

Italy has the highest toll outside the US, with more than 21,000 deaths so far, but recent data shows the infection rate is slowing.

The country was the first in Europe to record a large number of deaths and has been in lockdown since 9 March, though some quarantine measures are now starting to be relaxed.

Spain - which has more than 18,000 deaths - has also started to ease lockdown measures this week amid signs that the rate of new infections had been falling.

However new cases rose by more than 5,000 on Wednesday - the highest increase in five days - and the EU has warned member states to be cautious when easing restrictions.

In the UK, there have been more than 98,000 confirmed cases and more than 12,000 deaths.

Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed but the government has not yet indicated that restrictions are about to be lifted.

Germany has said it will start easing its lockdown from 20 April, with smaller shops allowed to re-open and schools to follow gradually from 4 May.

The German government warned on Wednesday that its economy - Europe's largest - could contract by almost 10% as a result of the crisis.

The global economy faces the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund has said.

New York is epicentre of US outbreak

With more than 600,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of deaths now stands at more than 26,000, and the rate is doubling about every three days at present.

The state of New York has more cases than anywhere else in the world, and there have been almost 8,000 deaths in New York City alone.

Despite these grim statistics, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says cases are starting to level off as the effect of social-distancing measures begins to be seen.

Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak.

Federal coronavirus guidelines, which include social distancing, will be in place across the country until at least 30 April.

The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people making a new claim for unemployment benefits surging to a record high of more than 6.6 million in the week ending 4 April. In all, roughly 16 million Americans have lost their jobs since states began to bring in lockdown measures.

Which countries are on lockdown?

The majority of countries in Europe now have strict lockdowns in place, with many only allowing citizens to leave their homes to buy essential items or exercise. In Paris, authorities banned exercise during the day to reduce the number of people out on the streets.

India told the country's 1.3 billion residents to stay at home last month and there are similar restrictions on movement and social contact across the world in countries like Argentina, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Data on planned journeys in major cities, from the travel app Citymapper, shows how people in places like London, Madrid, Istanbul and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago.

The data shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have been restricting movement for a much shorter period.

While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than imposing a lockdown.

In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but President Putin has urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow. BBC