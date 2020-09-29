Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/10/2020 19:07:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications

05/10/2020    18:00 GMT+7

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Vietnam has emerged as an appealing FDI destination. A lot of large multinationals have poured billions dollars worth of capital into Vietnam, while others are considering setting up factories here.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications

However, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), because of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign capital flow will see big changes in the time to come.

There are five ‘big changes’. First, M&A activities have slowed down. Second, the global value chain has been disrupted. Third, investment restructuring has been accelerated. Investors are making investment in accordance with the ‘China + 1’ formula.

Fourth, investments are redirected into manufacturing and smart technology product supply chains. Fifth, developing countries have become places attracting FDI capital flow. To attract investment, they have to compete with developed countries such as the US, Japan and South Korea, because the governments of the countries are encouraging multinationals to return home.

Vietnam will have to compete with many other countries in luring foreign investors in the context of the decline of FDI in the world caused by Covid-19.

According to MPI, the 20 biggest foreign investors in Vietnam, which make up 96 percent of total registered FDI, are from some of the countries suffering most from the pandemic.

While demand for foreign investment increases as countries need to develop their economies, supply is on the decrease. This could pave the way for low-quality FDI projects to enter Vietnam.

According to MPI, the 20 biggest foreign investors in Vietnam, which make up 96 percent of total registered FDI, are from some of the countries suffering most from the pandemic.

Chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIEs) Nguyen Van Toan noted that foreign investment in the world has actually been decreasing for the last three years.

Previously, foreign investment in the US had decreased by $300 billion a year, but now the figure is higher and the decline is expected to continue.

“The foreign capital has been shifting. But will the capital flow to Vietnam?” Toan said.

“I think the new FDI wave really exists. But there are many obstacles that may prevent it from coming to Vietnam,” he said.

Wary of old technology

Even if the foreign capital flow heads for Vietnam, the country needs to be cautious in receiving it, because low-quality capital risk exists. MPI also warned of the problem.

In 2018 and first half of 2019, the number of Chinese registered projects increased sharply, but most of the projects had small scale (91 percent of them had registered capital of less than $10 million) and they were mostly in textile, phone component and steel manufacturing.

The figures show the high possibility of Chinese enterprises making investments in Vietnam just to avoid taxes.

 

In a statement to the government for approval of the foreign investment attraction strategy dated August 31, MPI showed that the proportion of foreign invested projects using modern technologies remains modest. Only 5 percent of FIEs utilize high technologies, 80 percent medium technologies and 14 percent low technologies.

According to MPI, in the context of the US-China trade disputes, China has had to take landmark steps in applying modern technologies to improve productivity and the competitiveness of the economy. Therefore, ineffective projects using outdated technologies will be weeded out of China and will go to developing countries in the region.

In its ‘made in China 2025’, China plans to eliminate production lines using outdated technologies. The trade dispute is a reason for China to speed up implementation of the plan.

Vietnam needs to become choosier in receiving FDI to avoid possible consequences to the national economy.

MPI warns of disguised investments, M&As

According to MPI, Covid-19 has turned out to be an opportunity for foreign investors to take over Vietnam’s enterprises, which have been seriously hurt, at low prices.

This may affect national economic security, if Vietnamese enterprises to be taken over by foreign investors operate in key business fields.

MPI has found five types of ‘underground investment’

First, foreign investors, under the name of Vietnamese individuals, establish real estate firms in which they contribute 49 percent of charter capital or less.

Second, foreign investors, through Vietnamese individuals and organizations, or use of foreign legal entities, invest in land plots on locations with national security importance, and then buy back the capital contribution from the Vietnamese side.

Third, they lend money to Vietnamese individuals to set up businesses, and therefore, determine the operations of the businesses.

Fourth, they marry Vietnamese individuals and set up businesses under the names of Vietnamese wives/husbands. However, all activities of the businesses are undertaken by the foreign investors.

Fifth, foreign investors come to Vietnam with tourism passports and then they 'stand behind' Vietnamese people to rent workshops in Vietnam and collect farm produce. 

Luong Bang

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam needed to improve its infrastructure in order to attract more FDI, a webinar heard on Monday.

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.  

 
 

Other News

.
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 