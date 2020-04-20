Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 04:32:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19

 
 
21/04/2020    19:25 GMT+7

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Nguyen Phuc Minh Khang, a fifth grader at Dich Vong A Primary School in Cau Giay district in Hanoi, loves creativity and discoveries. Like many other children of the same age, Minh Khang likes video games.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19

Nguyen Phuc Minh Khang


Realizing that their son has a love for electronic games, his parents told Khang to register for membership at the Informatics Club of Dich Vong A Primary School when he entered the third grade.

Khang regularly accesses the internet to learn how to create games from Youtube videos, and then designs games himself.

Many games with eye-catching graphics and colors that are easy to play have been designed by Khang with the family's computer.

Khang’s ‘store’ now has 10 games, including completed and unfinished ones.

His mother, Le Thi Thu Trang, said Khang is a playful boy but has a sense of discipline. He designs games after he finishes his daily learning. He also helps his mother do housework in free time.

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Recently, Khang and his mother made respiratory droplet-prevention screens to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

 


Encouraging his study and creativity, Trang advised her son to create games instead of playing games created by others.

In the last 10 days, Khang has been working on games with the message ‘defeating coronavirus’. The games have a simple interface so that small children can also play.

The boy said he designed the games after learning on internet and ‘consulting’ with his parents about the ideas.

Regarding the technical design, Khang follows what he has learned from the internet. He also receives encouragement and instructions from his father, who is a graphic designer.

Hand sanitizer

Ngo Quoc Huy and Nguyen Tan Tien, two students of the Hue High School for the Gifted in Hue City, have created an automatic hand sanitizer and given it to the Hue City Central Hospital.

The machine has components that are easy to find and reasonably priced, such as infrared sensors, electric pump, solenoid valve and water pipe.

When users put their hands in, the machine will automatically emit 1.5 ml of disinfectant solution for 3 seconds in mist-spraying form. It has a small size, consumes very little power, and has reasonable production cost. 

Kim Chi

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Evolving demand and supply chain norms
Evolving demand and supply chain norms
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

In early February, in the minds of most of us, COVID-19 was still a China-specific problem. Yet, the strict lockdown imposed early in China generated rapidly unprecedented chaos in global supply chains. 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  15/04/2020 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 