Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 21:08:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fishing villages co-exist with development

 
 
12/05/2020    21:02 GMT+7

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

However, temples dedicated to whales – fishermen's guardian angels – are now the last vestiges of ancient fishing villages that have been replaced by high rise buildings and mass tourism.

Fishing villages co-exist with development

CHANGING TIDES: Small boats docked on the Han River in Da Nang. The city has a 90km coastline and 15,000sq.km of fishing grounds. 

Dinh Dung, 50, usually wakes up at 4am to set off on a fishing trip to the Son Tra Peninsular. He is among around 2,000 fishermen from Tho Quang Village who make a living at sea.

Dozens of coracles and small fishing boats leave Son Tra to net fish, squid, lobster and crab in the reefs surrounding Son Tra Mountain, obviously stopping for a morning coffee break first.

“I'm used to waking up early because I started fishing with my father when I was five years old. Fishing is my family's trade that we inherited from my grandfather on An Bang Beach near Hoi An. My father later moved to a new life in Son Tra,” Dung said.

Fishing villages co-exist with development

OFFERINGS: A fish festival held on the beach in Da Nang. The festival, which has been recognised as a National Intangible Heritage, is a traditional event held by fishing villages in the central city.

“I followed my father on large fishing vessels looking for a bumper catch in the waters off the Cham Islands and back to Son Tra in the evening. We still head out to sea, but in smaller bamboo boats for quick trips with higher income by catching squid and lobster,” he explained.

Dung said he was sent to school before earning his captain's certificate, but early morning fishing is still his traditional routine due to his love for the sea.

He said fishing and the smell of the ocean were simply part of life.

The coral reefs off Son Tra are home to a wealth of sea creatures and fish, so fishermen set traps with bait from the late evening for the next morning.

Fishing villages co-exist with development

FRESH: A fresh catch is unloaded at Tho Quang Port in Da Nang. The city is a major fishing port in central Vietnam. 

“It’s an easy catch. I spend two hours each morning pulling in my catch, and then I reset the nets. I only stop during the off-season and when cruise tours arrive,” he said.

Different hamlets used to specialise in catching fish, squid, shrimp and anchovy for fish sauce, as well as oysters, he explained.

That's why each fishing village makes various products such as shrimp paste, fish sauce, dried fish and fresh produce for restaurants.

Crafts

Ly Huu Tien, 49, makes coracles and bamboo products used for fishing at sea.

Tien, who is the last craftsman left in the former fishing village, said many villagers help out by weaving nets, repairing boats, and trading and processing fish.

Fishing villages co-exist with development

An old man repairs a coracle on a beach off Son Tra. 

“I learnt how to make coracles, fish baskets and paddles,” he said.

“I'm busy all the time because the fishermen are too. I often repair coracles during the off-season when fishermen leave their boats on the beach,” he explained.

He said the trade earned him a living, but it was rare for young people to get into it as tourism and urbanisation were booming on the Son Tra Peninsula.

 

The fishing community had been resettled far from the beach to make way for hotels and resort development over the years, Tien said.

He said only middle-aged men were still living by fishing because they had no other choice. The younger generation who were better educated could earn more from tourism and services.

Tien said he was taught the bamboo craft by Phan Liem, 81, who lives in Tho An Hamlet.

He said he hoped community-based tourism would revive the fishing trade and crafts on the beaches of Son Tra.

The last fishing communities in the ancient villages of Man Thai and Nam O still make fish sauce, despite the impacts of the industrial sauce trade.

Tran Ngoc Vinh, 71, said 110 households in Nam O Village had developed into a famous brand for Da Nang.

Intangible heritage

Fishing villages co-exist with development

END OF DAY: Fishermen stow their fishing net on Man Thai Beach of the Son Tra Peninsula. Fishing has become an attraction for tourists in Da Nang. 

Fishing villages often host festivals dedicated to whales before the new season.

It’s the biggest festival of the year to pay homage to the Sea God.

Nguyen Dinh Choi, 73, said the festival dated back over 200 years.

Superstitiously, fishermen believe that whales will protect them from disasters, so whale temples can be found in many villages

The festivals were recognised as a National Intangible Heritage in 2017.

Director of the city’s Culture and Sports Department Huynh Van Hung said a plan to preserve ancient fishing villages and crafts had been mapped out for 2025-30. The idea is to preserve traditional cultural performance, temples and relics for tourists to enjoy.

Despite the high-rise hotels on the beach, the last fishermen can still find narrow channels to paddle their boats out for the early-morning catch.

“I feel lonely living far from the sea. For me, fishing is still a good trade, but it needs a face-lift to embrace community-based tourism – a sustainable trend for both trade preservation and fishing,” Dung said.

“We can save the fishing industry by offering tours as well as home-stay services for tourists. This could help us save our fishing communities." VNS

Bui Hoai Nam

Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village

Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village

Central Da Nang's People's Committee will invest VNĐ46 billion (more than US$1.9 million) into Nam O Village to develop community tourism, according to the committee's report.  

Da Nang to promote tourism associated with fishing villages

Da Nang to promote tourism associated with fishing villages

The central coastal city of Da Nang will carry out a project to develop community tourism at Tho Quang and Man Thai beaches in Son Tra District in combination with tourism in fishing villages.  

 
 

Other News

.
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  07/05/2020 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/05/2020 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 