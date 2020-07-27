Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 13:15:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Footsteps on a well-worn path

03/08/2020    12:05 GMT+7

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
BATTLE PROVEN: Nguyen Tien Cuong with a pair of rubber sandals modelled on those worn by Vietnamese soldiers during wartime. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Tien Cuong

These types of sandals were worn by Vietnamese foot soldiers during the country’s resistance wars against foreign aggression, and are still closely associated with the image of President Ho Chi Minh.

Many people call them "Uncle Ho sandals" because they were a distinctive footwear of the late president during war as well as peace times.

The historical footwear, which in modern times have all but fallen into oblivion, were recently revived by the efforts of Nguyen Tien Cuong, the founder and owner of the Vua Dep Lop (King of Tyre Sandals) brand.

Vua Dep Lop has introduced its rubber sandals abroad for the last six years. As its customers are primarily foreigners, the sandals are estimated to have travelled to 60 countries and territories around the world including the UK, France, the US, Japan, and China.

Cuong said deciding to make the rubber sandals was almost predestined.

His father-in-law, artisan Pham Quang Xuan, was the last maker of the sandals in Hanoi and was also the creator of sandals for President Ho, which the beloved leader wore in many cities and provinces nationwide and even overseas.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
BEST FOOT FORWARD: Nguyen Tien Cuong (left) with his father-in-law, artisan Pham Quang Xuan, who has inspired him to pursue making rubber sandals. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Tien Cuong

Having visited his father-in-law’s home and watched his obsession with making sandals for customers nostalgic for the old days, Cuong gradually understood the attraction.

“Such simple sandals represent a historical time for the whole country,” he said. “They are made totally by hand from used car tyres, so are very much environment-friendly.”

“When I first learned about the rubber sandals, my father-in-law was already 72. At that time, I suddenly thought that if he passed away, Vietnam would lose a precious product.”

“I then thought I would continue in his footsteps, preserving the craft of making rubber sandals from discarded car tyres.”

He then quit his job as an IT technician with a handsome salary and started Vua Dep Lop from scratch.

He faced countless difficulties, both in inputs and the finished product.

As the sandals were originally made during wartime, many people viewed them as cheap and old-fashioned.

“I became occupied with the question of who my target customers might be and what a fair price might be, so that the business could stay afloat,” he recalled.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
REPURPOSED: Rubber sandals are made by hand from discarded car tyres. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Tien Cuong
 

To introduce his products to more customers, he invested in opening stalls at historical sites such as the Ho Chi Minh Museum, the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Every stall showcases the history of the rubber sandals, so that customers understand what they are buying.

He also prepared leaflets in various languages to introduce the sandals to foreign customers.

Vua Dep Lop also promotes its products via websites, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cuong’s business has worked with the Ho Chi Minh Museum to hold three exhibitions a week for visitors on how to make the rubber sandals.

He estimates his workshop has sold over 200,000 pairs since 2016.

An advantage of rubber sandals made from car tyres is their durability.

“Tyres are an important part of a vehicle, so are made from the best type of rubber,” he explained. “Sandals made from car tyres are therefore extremely durable, lasting at least five years.”

“The straps are adjusted to make them fit every foot. The longer the car-tyre sandals are worn, the shinier they become, instead of looking old like other sandals.”

“Moreover, car-tyre sandals are closely associated with Vietnam’s history and President Ho Chi Minh, so are historically meaningful.”

As well as making traditional models, Vua Dep Lop has also innovated materials, designs, and colours to create fashionable footwear for customers from all walks of life, from the elderly to youngster and even children.

Like other companies, his business, which currently employs around 40 people, has been severely affected by COVID-19, as 90 per cent of customers are foreigners.

Cuong, however, considers this difficult moment an opportunity to develop the local market and professionalise online sales channels.

“We have pretty much overcome the difficulties, opening around 20 shops nationwide, and turnover from online sales has increased 300 per cent,” he said.

He plans to improve business operations in the future in addition to diversifying products, lowering prices, and creating more jobs.

“I also hope to build a museum dedicated to tyre sandals and to organise more exhibitions on how they are made, so this becomes another way for foreign tourists to learn about Vietnam,” he said. VNS

Luong Thu Huong

War items on display at Nghe An Museum

War items on display at Nghe An Museum

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

 
 

Other News

.
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Since becoming a member of ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has developed into an important member of the group and has significantly contributed to elevating the bloc’s position and consolidating the centrality of ASEAN within the region.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  19/07/2020 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

A proud history of needle and thread
A proud history of needle and thread
FEATUREicon  08/07/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Skilled hands make fabric come alive
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
FEATUREicon  07/07/2020 

Ho Van Tai of Tan Phu Trung Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is considered the last artisan producing embossed fabric pictures in Vietnam’s southern region, after 68 years in the craft.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  01/07/2020 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 