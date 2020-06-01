Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 21:43:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion

 
 
05/06/2020    21:39 GMT+7

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former national striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still popular for her beauty and talent. Photo zing.vn

After she retired from competition, she opened the CFF community football centre in Hanoi.

CFF stands for Cham – Football – Friends and aims to give children at the age of 5-14 a place to develop their skills and have fun.

At present, the centre consists of five training centres in Tay Ho, Long Bien, Tu Liem and Dong Anh districts.

“When I opened the CFF Centre in 2017, everything was quite difficult, busy and also I had to think a lot,” Cham said.

“I used to be a footballer. It was hard work. However, to complete my passion to be part of the game for life, even if it is a management role or the coach of a community football centre, it also takes a lot of effort.

“I was determined that I had to try to do well. A little mistake at any stage could affect my image and efforts of my 10 co-workers.”

Cham said the CFF helps her stay involved in the beautiful game after hanging up her boots 10 years ago.

“The CFF has only been open for about three years but has five locations in Hanoi with hundreds of students,” she said.

Most of Cham’s time is spent on the CFF, but she also participates in the Football for All in Vietnam (FFAV) project and occasionally receives invitations to appear on TV as a pundit.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Do Thi Ngoc Cham trains a kid at the CFF centre. Photo zing.vn

 “The CFF is my passion and my life revolves around the centre,” said Cham.

A legend of Vietnamese women's football in the past two decades, Cham is still fondly remembered by fans. As soon as she burst onto the scene, she was tipped for big things.

At the age of 18, Cham became the main striker of the national women's team and Hanoi 1 thanks to her clever play and her nose for a goal.

In her career, Cham won a silver medal at the Southeast Asian Games and won the National Women’s Football Championship in 2008 and 2009, and was the top scorer both years. For her achievements, she took the Golden Ball award in 2008.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Do Thi Ngoc Cham took the Golden Ball award in 2008. Photo idolvnnet.com

Pursuing passion

In 2010, Cham retired at the age of 25 due to a severe knee ligament injury and became the assistant coach of Hanoi 1 for 2011-12.

In her new role, she and coach Gia Quang Thac led Hanoi 1 to win the national championship in 2011. As a coach of Studio Kids Training Centre for Children, she and former men's international Nguyen Hong Son helped their team win a gold medal in a football tournament for elementary schools.

In 2017, Cham and some young players of Hanoi club took part in the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden.

According to Cham, no matter what she did, life seemed to bring her back to football.

 

“Everything comes to me from my passion for football. So do professional competitions. From the time I started training at 15 years old and then I had personal titles and certain successes from the level club to the national team," Cham said.

"Until now, I still have this passion, enthusiasm and always think that by any means, I will teach my knowledge accumulated over the years to the next generations. After professional coaching for about two years, then working with community football, I decided to set up my own centre.”

Despite being long retired, many people still refer to the Hanoian footballer as the greatest Vietnamese women's striker ever.

This brings Cham happiness and also motivation for her to continue working to develop the next generation.

"Now many people still mention me as a football beauty. Parents also know my name and send their children to me. More importantly, I still live every day with football and pass my passion to children at the CFF centre,” Cham added.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Cham looks happy with her kids at the CFF centre. Photo danviet.vn

Secret to longevity

At the age of 35, Cham still retains an athlete's physique, and during coronavirus-induced social distancing, she kept up a solid workout regimen and could plank for 7 minutes 10 seconds.

She accepted the challenge from a friend and said setting the time was a doddle.

“Perhaps, I performed this challenge well because of my work since I was a professional player. When I retired, I still went out to teach and train so my physical foundation remained. By the time I planked to seven minutes, I was satisfied with myself and moved to another challenge," Cham said.

“Such challenges during the period of social distancing helped people get rid of the boredom of living at home and have motivation and comfort.” 

The former player also expressed that one of the things she feared was losing her physique because it would greatly affect her current job.

"I can’t let my players see me with a fat body. So I still maintain the intensity of exercise with six days per week. Diet is also a way to preserve the body,” she said.

Having experienced several health issues, Cham is well aware of how important it is to stay healthy.

"I was operated on twice when I was a competitor and later gave birth to a baby, I am well aware that health is the most important thing," Cham said.

She also sent a message to the parents of CFF attendees to let their children have more time exercising and having fun with friends instead of using electronic devices.

"At present, computers take up a lot of time for children. I always tell parents not to focus on professional issues but to think that children can play and interact with friends,” Cham said.

"As I opened the CFF, I wanted it to be a step to search for talent. The talented children and families who are motivated to lead their children towards professional football will be introduced to professional teams like PVF, Viettel or Hanoi FC,” she added. VNS

Coach Chi inspires HCM City women's team to new heights

Coach Chi inspires HCM City women's team to new heights

After a glittering playing career, a lot of top footballers hang their boots up, content to leave the time-consuming and turbulent world of coaching to others. Doan Thi Kim Chi, though, is different.

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

 
 

Other News

.
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  04/06/2020 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

An initiative of national strategic importance
An initiative of national strategic importance
FEATUREicon  01/06/2020 

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Vietnam’s automation future at work
Vietnam’s automation future at work
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

Are robots coming to take Vietnamese jobs? Are iPads invading Vietnamese workplaces? 

From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong is proud to be heading to Tokyo next year after defeating the renowned Chatchai-decha Butdee from Thailand in the Olympics qualifiers in Jordan in March, 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 