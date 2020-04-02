Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 10:23:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Global pharma groups push on with operations

 
 
06/04/2020    08:13 GMT+7

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

due to the potential direct impacts on long-term supply security.

global pharma groups push on with operations hinh 0

Trade and various services will see setbacks as exit and entry controls remain tight 

Last week, Hapulico – one of the largest wholesale medicine markets in Vietnam – continued all operations as normal, even after the EU decided to close external borders for a month. At Hapulico, many kinds of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment are imported from Europe as well as elsewhere.

A wholesaler at the market said, “For the time being, the pharmaceutical market is stable and witnessing no disorder. We have worked with international partners to ensure the stable supply of drugs and medical devices.”

Like Hapulico, many wholesale drug markets across Vietnam are reported to be proceeding with business as usual thanks to sufficient storage, imports, and contingency plans from domestic and international pharma businesses.

Risk management readiness

In the wake of the serious developments of COVID-19 and possible impacts on trade from the EU, international pharma firms such as Sanofi and Zuellig Pharma Vietnam (ZPV) have built risk management plans to ensure business continuity. ZPV chief executive Marc Franck told VIR, “For the time being the lockdown of several European countries has not impacted the supply of medicine to Vietnam and we are monitoring the situation carefully.”

Franck said that ZPV is taking every possible step to be able to continue to operate even in the most challenging situation. “As such, ZPV Vietnam has a strong business continuity plan in place to ensure imported stock is well preserved and sold to declared Vietnamese wholesalers.”

In a similar vein, in order to ensure the supply of innovative medicines, Sanofi, Adamed Pharma, and Novartis have taken actions too.

Haissam Chraiteh, general manager of Sanofi Indochina, said, “We formed an internal crisis team in February to put in place a comprehensive business continuity plan, to plan in advance and prepare shipments accordingly, so that we can avoid a shortage of drugs.”

As well as importing drugs to Vietnam, Sanofi has two manufacturing sites here and 80% of its production is for the local market. At present, taskforces at these sites are still working while strictly complying with Vietnam’s Ministry of Health’s recommendations.

Novartis has also built a risk management framework, which is regularly reviewed and updated, and ensures adequate business continuity and recovery planning.

This planning includes the availability of safety stock, pandemic preparedness plans, and the implementation of dual sourcing strategies as applicable.

Short-term impacts

 

Businesses in many sectors recently expressed concerns at the news that the US and EU member states were shutting their borders. While the closures are intended to control the spread of the virus by curbing individual travel, not trade activities, the restrictions may have a negative impact on the supply chains of many companies around the world.

According to the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, its members face difficulties in a range of sectors and industries, from tourism and transport to logistics and healthcare.

For instance, Adamed Pharma has a dual presence in the Southeast Asian nation via its representative office and portfolio of EU-produced imported medicines and through its local manufacturing company Davipharm, providing generic locally-made drugs.

Magdalena Krakowiak, head of Public Affairs and CSR at Adamed Vietnam, told VIR, “Neither our imported drugs supply nor local medicine production have been impacted by the virus outbreak for the time being.”

She continued, “Of course, it impacts daily operations by delaying, postponing, or cancelling some meetings which cannot be organised via teleconferences, implementing travel restrictions, and other safety measures, as well as delaying some processes. Procuring face masks for all of our employees – almost 300 people – is also becoming a real challenge.”

As COVID-19 strengthens its grip, businesses are becoming increasingly concerned about the trade situation as countries take stricter measures.

Ta Hoang Linh, head of the European-American Markets Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said that border closures do not mean a lockdown of all trade activities, but tightened exit and entry controls mean trade and services will experience delays.

Krakowiak of Adamed added, “The situation also requires from us permanent monitoring of suppliers of active ingredients and other raw materials, and addressing and managing any potential risks related to it. We actively search for alternative supply sources and we have increased inventories.”

She said that as long as most business operations continue to run in Vietnam, they are able to maintain production stability. “However, the situation in the EU is worrying, since the lockdown of many countries has a direct impact on long-term supply security.”

Elsewhere, Novartis, despite having risk management systems in place, is still worried over the dynamic situation, with many factors that are beyond any one manufacturer’s control.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will adapt measures as the situation evolves,” emphasised Roeland Roelofs, country president of Novartis Vietnam.

Industry insiders have said the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is among the rare beneficiaries of the pandemic. If it is adversely affected, this will threaten the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, countries worldwide will do their utmost to ensure that does not happen. VIR

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spread

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spread

Pharmaceutical stocks are experiencing an upsurge as fears of coronavirus have boosted demand for healthcare products and services, lifting demand for shares.  

VN pharma landscape set for shake-up

VN pharma landscape set for shake-up

Facing significant expansion from multinational corporations, Vietnamese drug giants took a hit in 2019 despite new strategies, signalling an uninspiring outlook for future growth.  

 
 

Other News

.
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
FEATUREicon  29/03/2020 

Ngo Thi Quyt may be 95 years old, but that is not stopping her from making free face masks for the poor.

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
FEATUREicon  28/03/2020 

Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  24/03/2020 

A large number of the overseas Vietnamese community in the US have been striving to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by sewing face masks for use in hospitals due to a scarcity of protective equipment for medical workers.

Financiers race to cash in on wind
Financiers race to cash in on wind
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

VN shrimp segment above water
VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

When reform becomes quiet
When reform becomes quiet
FEATUREicon  17/03/2020 

While the movement of reducing administrative procedures and simplifying business conditions in 2018 was described as a ‘big wave’, the activities were just ‘small ripples’ in 2019.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 