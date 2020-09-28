Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 18:13:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How to keep the sun always shining?

07/10/2020    18:10 GMT+7

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

At the end of 2019, when the Covid-19 epidemic had not yet broke out worldwide, the World Bank (WB) gave a bright outlook for the Vietnamese economy.

In its report on the Vietnamese macroeconomics review, the WB affirmed: “Dark clouds continue to pull in the global economy with lower economic growth and trade volumes than expected for 2019. However, the sun is still shining in the Vietnamese economy with a forecast of 6.8% growth in 2019 - only 0.3 percentage points lower than in 2018”.

Growth is affected

Làm sao để mặt trời luôn tỏa nắng trên đầu?

We used to set a goal of completing the country's industrialization by 2020 but then missed it. That lesson must be analyzed and dissected from now on.

In fact, the positive comment of the WB is not unfamiliar to Vietnam in recent years, even though 11 years ago, this organization calculated in the 2009 Vietnam Development report that Vietnam lagged behind in economics by 51 years compared to Indonesia, 95 years behind Thailand and 158 years behind Singapore.

We used to set a target of completing the country's industrialization by 2020 but failed to realize it. That lesson must be analyzed and dissected from now on.

Vietnam's economic growth in 2019 is up to 7.02%, according to the General Statistics Office, and this is even higher than the World Bank's forecast, exceeding the target of the National Assembly and among the highest in the world and the region. .

High growth, though not the only measure of development and prosperity, in some sense demonstrates Vietnam's desire to catch up with the economic gap with other countries.

However, regrettably, in 2020, the Covid-19 epidemic spreads around the world, forcing countries to blockade, economies to close and isolate, supply chains are broken and demand plummets ... severely hurting export-dependent economies like Vietnam.

Economic growth this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, is expected to face many difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is estimated at only 1.69 - 2.12%, much lower than targets set from the end of last year. Although this forecast growth is positive while many countries forecast negative growth, this rate is still the lowest since Doi Moi (renovation).

According to economist Nguyen Dinh Cung, the growth rate estimated by the Ministry of Planning and Investment will drag down Vietnam's growth performance: The average GDP growth in the period 2010-2020 is expected to be only 5.9%, lower than the average growth rate of 6.4% for the whole period.

Thus, the economic slowdown of 2020 - the year of Covid-19 pandemic - has had a significant impact on Vietnam's growth, and the World Bank's praise must be only for 2019.

The middle income trap set up

Làm sao để mặt trời luôn tỏa nắng trên đầu?

Vietnam’s economic achievements over the past three decades are proud that no one can deny. Globally, Vietnam has brought the largest proportion of the population in a country out of poverty, from around 60% in the 1990s to a few percent recently.

We have to look at reality, at our strengths and weaknesses in relation to countries in the region or in the world instead of just ourselves in the past.

In 2008, when GDP per capita reached $1,070, Vietnam officially set foot in the group of middle-income countries. Last year, per capita GDP was about $2,700, ie an increase of about $1,600 in more than 11 years.

To move up to a high average income of $4,000/person, GDP must increase to $400 billion, from $266 billion last year. If the average growth is about 6-7%, it will take 10 years to achieve that number.

 

The problem is that all roads are never flat.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a heavy impact on an export-dependent economy like Vietnam.

In 2014, Japanese professor Kenichi Ohno, who has been with Vietnam for many years, issued a warning: “The middle income trap is no longer a distant threat, but has come true in Vietnam”.

He pointed out 5 symptoms, of which the most important is slowing growth. In a populous country with young population like Vietnam, with 70% of the population under 35 years old, according to the WB, when growth is slow to 5-6%, the mood of the whole society becomes bleak. The country goes through a period with a deflated real estate bubble, inflation, bad debt and widening the income gap. "If growth declines further, Vietnam will have to face aging, social security burdens and other social problems without ever achieving high incomes".

Aspiration… 25 years

Recalling Mr. Ohno's warning to see how fortunate and hard Vietnam has been to maintain GDP growth of over 7% in 2018 and 2019.

Growth, anyways, is the main driver that helps us narrow the development gap with other countries. Without growth, like this is in this year of Covid-19 pandemic, how do we catch up with them?

According to Vietnam 2035 report, with the highest growth scenario of over 7%/year, Vietnam's GDP per capita in 2035 will be equivalent to the income of South Korea in 2002 or Malaysia in 2013 and catch up with Indonesia and the Philippines.

Unfortunately, that average 7% growth never lasted long. The period of highest growth was in the 1990s, when the country just performed renovation and door-opening policies, and the economy exploded like a compact spring. And later, the average growth rate of per capita income was 5.5% per year in the period 1990-2014, according to calculations by the Vietnamese Government and the WB.

Thus, Vietnam’s economy and per capita income still have very large gaps with those of many neighboring countries, while the risk of middle income trap exists.

According to the World Bank, high-income economies are those with GNI per capita from $12,536 or more. With a per capita GDP of about $2,800 today, and its goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2045, Vietnam still has too much work to do in the next 25 years.

The population is expected to grow to 120 million by 2050. A growing middle class currently accounts for 13% of the population and is expected to reach 26% by 2026, which means Vietnam is witnessing rapid change in terms of population and social structure.

Therefore, both the Vietnamese economy and society still have immense space for growth and development, to maintain "the sun still shine in the Vietnamese economy" if Vietnam can overcome internal and structural bottlenecks.

We used to set a goal of completing the country's industrialization by 2020 but then missed it. That lesson must be analyzed and dissected from now on.

Tu Giang
To be continued…

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

 
 

Other News

.
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 